Apple Shares 'Wonderlust' Event Live Stream Placeholder on YouTube

Apple is gearing up for its upcoming iPhone-centric event that is set to take place on Tuesday, September 12, and the company today launched a YouTube livestream where viewers can sign up to get a reminder when the event kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

In addition to streaming the event on YouTube, Apple also plans to make a video stream available through the Events website and the Apple TV app. MacRumors will have full coverage of the September 12 event as well, both on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account

Apple's fall event will see the unveiling of the iPhone 15 models, the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and a new version of the AirPods Pro charging case with USB-C.