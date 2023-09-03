Upcoming USB-C AirPods Pro Not Expected to Include Any Other Hardware Changes
Apple plans to update AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case during its "Wonderlust" iPhone 15 event on Tuesday, September 12, but no other hardware changes to the earbuds are expected, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says he believes Apple will eventually add USB-C ports to all AirPods in its lineup, but he suggests that AirPods Pro will be the first model to receive the updated charging case.
Gurman previously reported that Apple will announce updated AirPods with a USB-C charging case alongside new iPhone 15 models, all of which are expected to transition away from Lightning to USB-C, but it wasn't clear if he was referring to the standard AirPods and/or the AirPods Pro.
New AirPods Pro features are still expected to arrive with the release of iOS 17, but they will be software-based. In addition, new hearing aid capabilities are expected over the next year or so. Gurman said he also expects price cuts to eventually come to the lower-end AirPods models when USB-C spreads to the rest of the lineup.
Popular Stories
Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will be unveiled at the company's annual September event, which will be held this year on Tuesday, September 12. The question is, how much will they cost? iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models last year, the iPhone 15 will be a 6.1-inch device, while the larger iPhone 15 Plus will be a 6.7-inch device. We...
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, iPhone lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
Apple's most important event of the year has finally been confirmed, and we're looking forward to new iPhones, Apple Watch models, and more. In the run-up to the event, we're continuing to hear more tidbits about what to expect for the major new hardware, as well as some other smaller announcements Apple may have in store, so read on for all the details! Apple Announces 'Wonderlust' Event ...
Anker is announcing updates to two of its most popular charging accessory lineups today: the USB-C Nano series and the MagGo wireless charger family. The new USB-C Nano updates complement existing power adapters and primarily involve two new power banks that are well-timed for the iPhone's imminent transition to USB-C. The first is a new Anker Nano Power Bank with integrated folding USB-C...
A day after Apple announced it will be holding an event on September 12, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared more predictions for the iPhone 15 lineup. The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro models are widely expected to be equipped with a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel frame, and Kuo said this change should contribute to the devices weighing less than iPhone 14 Pro models. Kuo said...
Apple today announced plans to hold a special event on Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Like last year, the event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. While the event is expected to be prerecorded, Apple is inviting members of the media to the campus to watch...
If you're in the market for a new iPad, you might want to go ahead and hold off. Apple hasn't introduced updates to any of its iPad models in 2023 so far, and rumors suggest that refreshes aren't coming until 2024. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera recaps all the latest iPad rumors in his latest video, so watch that to get an...
A few months ago, Volvo and Polestar announced updates for their infotainment systems to support dual-screen Apple Maps displays from CarPlay, allowing a supplementary Apple Maps view to appear in the driver display separate from the main infotainment screen. While an increasing number of vehicles are supporting text-based Apple Maps navigation prompts in the driver display and/or head-up...