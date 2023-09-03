Upcoming USB-C AirPods Pro Not Expected to Include Any Other Hardware Changes

Apple plans to update AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case during its "Wonderlust" iPhone 15 event on Tuesday, September 12, but no other hardware changes to the earbuds are expected, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says he believes Apple will eventually add USB-C ports to all AirPods in its lineup, but he suggests that ‌AirPods Pro‌ will be the first model to receive the updated charging case.

Gurman previously reported that Apple will announce updated AirPods with a USB-C charging case alongside new ‌iPhone 15‌ models, all of which are expected to transition away from Lightning to USB-C, but it wasn't clear if he was referring to the standard AirPods and/or the ‌AirPods Pro‌.

New ‌AirPods Pro‌ features are still expected to arrive with the release of iOS 17, but they will be software-based. In addition, new hearing aid capabilities are expected over the next year or so. Gurman said he also expects price cuts to eventually come to the lower-end AirPods models when USB-C spreads to the rest of the lineup.