Apple 'Magic Battery' Will Power Vision Pro Headset
Apple is calling the Vision Pro headset's external battery pack a "Magic Battery," based on code references found in tvOS beta 5.
Previously referred to as "MagSafe Battery Pack" for its similarity to the iPhone battery pack of the same name, the Magic Battery provides Apple's mixed reality headset with two hours of tethered power. New references to the name were spotted by independent Apple code researcher aaronp613.
There is a single woven braided power cable that attaches to the left side of the Vision Pro headset. The cable can be plugged into a static power source or plugged into a Magic Battery for use on the go.
The Magic Battery is designed to fit in a pocket, and can be swapped out for additional power on the go, but the device ships with a single battery, so users will have to buy more battery packs to extend battery life when away from a power outlet.
Apple's Vision Pro has been criticized for relying on a separate battery pack that is worn at the waist. Most AR/VR headsets on the market have an integrated battery, but Apple decided in testing that the added weight of an internal battery would make the Vision Pro too heavy and uncomfortable to wear.
Set to be released in early 2024, the $3,499 Vision Pro includes more high-end hardware than any headset currently on the market, featuring two high-resolution 4K micro-OLED displays, 12 cameras and five sensors for monitoring hand gestures and mapping the external environment, two Apple silicon processors, and more.
Popular Stories
Apple's annual iPhone event is expected to take place on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. With Apple's usual timing, pre-orders for the new iPhones would go live a few days later on Friday, September 15, and a launch would come one week later on September 22. Apple...
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models will be available with a new 2TB maximum storage option, claims a new rumor coming out of China. According to news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Korean Naver blog, a supplier source has confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available with double the maximum storage capacity as the iPhone 14 Pro models. In addition, MacRumors...
Alleged images of iPhone 15 USB-C connector ports have today been leaked online, in yet another indication that Apple is this year preparing to make the switch from Lightning to the USB-C charging standard. The consolidated images below, shared by leakers @lipilipsi and @John011235 on X (formerly Twitter), purportedly show the USB-C connector ports attached to the flexible PCB component...
We're just about a month away from the introduction of the iPhone 15 lineup, but it's far from the only product in Apple's pipeline as this week saw fresh rumors about the next-generation Apple Watch models, AirTag, iPads, and more. We also took a glance at some iOS 17 features you might have missed while we look ahead to what we might see with fourth-generation AirPods, so read on for all...
In computing lore, an Easter egg typically refers to a secret message, image, or feature intentionally left in software, often (but not always) hidden in plain sight. Since the 1970s, programmers have used them to credit unheralded developers, reference pop culture, sneak games into productivity apps, and generally inject a little bit of humanity into their code. Subscribe to the MacRumors ...
Apple is testing the next-generation M3 Max chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Apple silicon chip will be a replacement for the M2 Max, and it is set to be used in new MacBook Pro models next year. Signs of the chip were found by a third-party Mac developer in test logs, and it appears to feature a 40-core GPU and a 16-core CPU with 12 high performance cores and four efficiency...