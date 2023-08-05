Top Stories: New Apple Watch Ultra, AirTag, and iPad Rumors

We're just about a month away from the introduction of the iPhone 15 lineup, but it's far from the only product in Apple's pipeline as this week saw fresh rumors about the next-generation Apple Watch models, AirTag, iPads, and more.



We also took a glance at some iOS 17 features you might have missed while we look ahead to what we might see with fourth-generation AirPods, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!



Apple Watch Ultra 2 Again Rumored to Be Available in Black Titanium

The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will be available with a black titanium case, in addition to the existing natural finish, according to the previously-accurate leaker "ShrimpApplePro."



The new Apple Watch Ultra is expected to be announced in September alongside the iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch Series 9, which is rumored to be available in a new pink color option. The new Ultra model is also expected to have a faster S9 chip, but there may be few other changes.



15 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Need to Know About

In a recent video on our YouTube channel, we highlighted 15 hidden or lesser-known iOS 17 features that iPhone users should know about. Be sure to watch the video to hopefully learn something new.



iOS 17 is currently available as a public beta for members of Apple's free Beta Software Program, allowing anyone to test it out. The software update is expected to be released in September, and is compatible with the iPhone XS and newer.



New AirTag Likely to Enter Mass Production in Late 2024

Apple suppliers will likely begin mass production of a second-generation AirTag in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



The current AirTag launched in April 2021 for $29 and allows users to track the location of lost or misplaced items via the Find My app. Potential new features for the next AirTag include improved Ultra Wideband functionality and longer battery life compared to the current model.



AirPods 4: Everything We Know So Far

Apple introduced the third-generation AirPods nearly two years ago, so customers are beginning to wonder what the company may have in store for the fourth version of the wireless earbuds.



We've put together a guide outlining everything we expect from the fourth-generation AirPods, including seven plausible new features. The new AirPods will likely be released next year at the earliest.



Apple Plans to Reduce iPad Bezel Sizes, Just Like on iPhone 15 Pro Models

Apple is reducing the size of the bezels on its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models by using a special manufacturing process, and the company plans to use the same technology to shrink the bezels on future iPads, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



It's unclear exactly when the first iPads with slimmer bezels will launch. New iPad Pro models with OLED displays and the M3 chip are rumored to launch next year.



iPad Mini 7 Could Be Coming Later This Year

The seventh-generation iPad mini appears to be in the works at Apple, according to the previously-accurate leaker "ShrimpApplePro."



The leaker did not share any new details about the next iPad mini, but the fact they say it is "coming" suggests that a launch later this year is possible. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo does not expect the next iPad mini to enter mass production until the first quarter of 2024.



