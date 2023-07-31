Video: 15 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Need to Know About
Along with major additions like StandBy mode, Live Voicemail, Contact Posters, and NameDrop, there are dozens if not hundreds of smaller, lesser known features that Apple is adding in iOS 17.
In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up a list of 15 features in iOS 17 that you might not know about, from changes to Visual Look Up to AirTag sharing to new functionality in Messages, Reminders, and Photos. It can be hard to keep up with what's been added in iOS 17, but we're dedicated to making sure you don't miss any iOS 17 changes.
Make sure to watch the video up above to see the features in action, and for even more on what's new in iOS 17, we have a comprehensive iOS 17 roundup that outlines all of the changes coming in the update.
