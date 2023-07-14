Kuo: New Apple Watch Ultra to Launch This Year With 3D-Printed Parts

by

The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will launch later this year and feature 3D-printed mechanical parts, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

apple watch ultra sandy
In a post published on Medium earlier today, Kuo said that his latest survey of Apple's supply chain indicates that "Apple is actively adopting 3D printing technology." Specifically, "some of the titanium mechanical parts of the 2H23 new ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ will be made by 3D printing."

The components could include the Digital Crown, Side Button, and Action Button, as these are the only mechanical parts of the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌. These titanium parts are currently CNC machined.

The change has the potential to improve production time and reduce costs. If shipments from suppliers go well, Kuo believes more Apple products will adopt 3D printing technology in the future.

Until now, only Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had said that Apple would release a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 models later this year. Thus, Kuo's latest report seems to add further credibility to the belief that the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ will follow the same annual update cycle as the standard Apple Watch series.

Premium1
25 minutes ago at 08:20 am
Reduce costs.... Just not for the consumers.
dantracht
27 minutes ago at 08:19 am
Not sure how I feel about this.
Premium1
25 minutes ago at 08:21 am
Can't wait for the day I can fire up my 3D printer and 3D print an entire smartwatch lol.
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
25 minutes ago at 08:21 am
I don't have a good feeling about this. However, I just hope it's still durable and rugged!
PsykX
25 minutes ago at 08:21 am
That's some cool tech, but is it useful for me ?
They can do pretty much whatever they want with their industrial processes, the question is "How will this impact me, if I buy an Apple Watch Ultra?"
Eldaerenth Faexidor
23 minutes ago at 08:23 am
If Apple can 3D-print, we can too! Let’s modify and personalize our AW Ultra’s ?
