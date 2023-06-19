Apple Highlights iPhone 14 Pro Camera Features in Action-Packed Video

Apple this week shared a new action-packed video called "The Great Escape" on its YouTube channel in Turkey. The video, set in Istanbul's historic Grand Bazaar, was shot entirely on the iPhone 14 Pro with the use of additional accessories and software.

"The Great Escape" has received over three million views on YouTube since being uploaded on Sunday, showing the continued popularity of Apple's long-running "Shot on iPhone" marketing campaign. The video highlights several camera features available on the iPhone 14 Pro, such as Macro mode, Cinematic mode, and Action mode.

At this point, customers interested in purchasing an iPhone 14 Pro should consider waiting for the iPhone 15 Pro, which is expected to launch in September. Various camera improvements are expected for the next iPhones, including an improved sensor from Sony and a periscope lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max that will enable up to 5-6x optical zoom.