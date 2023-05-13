Top Stories: Final Cut Pro for iPad, iOS 16.5 Coming Next Week, and More

We got quite the surprise this week with Apple introducing Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for the iPad, while the release of Apple's next batch of operating system updates is imminent.



Other news this week included rumors about the Apple Watch Series 9 coming later this year and the iPhone 16 lineup launching in 2024, while it looks like Beats has some upgraded over-ear headphones in the pipeline as well, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!



Apple Announces Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad

Apple shared some big news this week: Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are finally coming to the iPad. The apps will be available on iPadOS starting May 23 for $4.99 per month or $49 per year.



Final Cut Pro will be available for iPads with the M1 chip or later, and Logic Pro will be available for iPads with the A12 Bionic chip or later. Both apps will require iPadOS 16.4 or later.

"With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio," said Apple.



Apple Unveils 2023 Pride Band Launching Later This Month

Apple this week unveiled a new Pride Edition Sport Band for the Apple Watch, accompanied by a matching watch face and iPhone wallpaper.



Inspired by the LGBTQ+ community, the band will be available to order on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app starting May 23, and will be available at Apple Store locations beginning May 24.

The band is priced at $49 and available for the Apple Watch Series 3 and later.



Apple Confirms iOS 16.5 Will Be Released Next Week With These New Features

Apple has confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public next week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March, and Apple seeded release candidate versions of those updates plus macOS 13.4 and tvOS 16.5 to beta testers this week.



iOS 16.5 includes a new Pride Celebration wallpaper, a Sports tab in the Apple News app, and bug fixes related to Spotlight, CarPlay, and Screen Time. The update is a minor one overall, which is unsurprising given that Apple will announce iOS 17 at WWDC next month.



Apple Watch Series 9 to Feature Updated Processor Based on A15 Chip

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will finally include a new processor based on the A15 chip that was first used in the iPhone 13 models, according to info shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In terms of performance, Apple Watches have effectively used the same processor since the S6 chip debuted in the Series 6 in 2020. With watchOS 10 rumored to be a major update, a faster chip for the Series 9 would make sense.



iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Larger 6.3-Inch and 6.9-Inch Displays

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models launching in 2024 will feature larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively, according to oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young.



By comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are equipped with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, and these sizes are not expected to change with the iPhone 15 Pro models launching later this year.



Apple Working on New Beats Studio Pro Headphones

Apple is working on new "Beats Studio Pro" headphones, according to code found in the macOS Ventura 13.4 Release Candidate version.



Beats Studio Pro would likely be a new version of the Beats Studio3 over-ear headphones that launched in 2017. Potential new features could include a Lightning or USB-C port for charging, Transparency mode, improved Active Noise Cancellation, and more.



