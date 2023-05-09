Apple Seeds iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 Release Candidates to Developers and Public Beta Testers

Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to developers and public beta testers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after the launch of the fourth betas. The release candidates represent the final version of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 that will be provided to the public.



Registered developers can opt in to the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to Software Update, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option and toggling on the iOS 16/iPadOS 16 Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

iOS 16.5 adds a Sports tab in the Apple News app, making it easier to access sports-focused content. You can choose to follow your favorite teams to get updates on a regular basis. The update also includes a new Siri option for starting a screen recording with a voice command, and multi-viewing options for sports content. Apple's full release notes for the update are below.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: - A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

- Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

- My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

- Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

- Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

- Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Apple says that iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 will be released next week.