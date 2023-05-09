Apple Working on New Beats Studio Pro Headphones

Apple is working on new Beats Studio Pro headphones, according to code found in the macOS Ventura 13.4 release candidate.



The headphones appear to have an A2924 model number, which is different from the model numbers for the upcoming Beats Studio Buds+ earphones. The Beats Studio Pro name was found by @aaronp613.

Exclusive: macOS 13.4 RC hints at a new "Beats Headset" with the A model A2924 It will be called Beats Studio Pro — Aaron (@aaronp613) May 9, 2023

Based on the name, the Beats Studio Pro will be a new version of the current Beats Studio3 headphones. The Beats Studio3 are several years old at this point, and there have been no new Beats-branded over-ear headphones launched since 2017.