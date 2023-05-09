Apple Unveils 2023 Pride Band Launching Later This Month

Apple today introduced a new Pride Edition Sport Band for the Apple Watch, accompanied by a matching watch face and iPhone wallpaper. Priced at $49, the band will be available to order on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app starting May 23, and will be available at select Apple Store locations beginning May 24.



Inspired by the LGBTQ+ community, the new Pride band features a confetti-like design showcasing the original Pride flag colors and five others. The band is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes for the Apple Watch Series 3 and later.

Inspired by the strength and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community, the new Sport Band design showcases the original pride flag rainbow colors and five others — black and brown symbolize Black and Latin communities, in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS, while light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and nonbinary individuals.

The matching Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and will require watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5 or later.

Apple releases a new Pride band each year and continues to support and bring awareness to LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations around the world.