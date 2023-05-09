Apple Confirms iOS 16.5 Will Be Released Next Week With These New Features

"The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple.
In addition to a new Pride Celebration wallpaper, iOS 16.5 includes two small but useful changes for the iPhone, including a new Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. Overall, the update is a relatively minor one and comes just weeks ahead of Apple announcing iOS 17 at WWDC in June.
An overview of iOS 16.5 changes follows.
Pride Wallpaper
iOS 16.5 will include a new Pride Celebration wallpaper designed to match the new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch.
Sports Tab in Apple News
Apple has added a Sports tab to the News app on iOS 16.5, giving you easy access to news, scores, and schedules for your favorite teams and leagues. This information was previously available in the Today tab, but it is now featured more prominently as Apple continues to push deeper into sports content across its services.
Screen Recordings via Siri
A small but convenient feature added with iOS 16.5 is the ability to ask Siri to start a screen recording. You can say "Hey Siri, start a screen recording" to record a video of your iPhone's screen, and ask Siri to stop the recording when desired. You can still start a screen recording via Control Center after enabling the feature in Settings → Control Center.
As of today, there's just a month to go until the keynote event for Apple's 2023 WWDC event, which is set to take place on Monday, June 5. WWDC 2023 is going to be exciting, because in addition to iOS 17 and the usual software updates, we're also expecting to see Apple's AR/VR headset.
Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 during its WWDC 2023 keynote on June 5, which is just over a month away. Ahead of time, rumors suggest the update will include at least eight new features and changes for iPhones, as outlined below.
Apple CEO Tim Cook this week said initial response to the new Apple Card Savings feature has been "incredible" following its launch last month.
Speaking on Apple's quarterly earnings call, Cook said both the savings account and the new Apple Pay Later financing feature help customers to live a "healthier financial life," adding that he is "very excited about the first days of both of them."
Apple will likely release iOS 16.5 to the public next week, based on a protected Twitter account that has shared build numbers for several iOS updates up to a week before they were released. In a tweet today, the account said the upcoming iOS 16.5 Release Candidate for developers will have a build number of 20F65.
The calendar has flipped to May, which means WWDC is right around the corner. There continues to be lots to talk about as far as rumors and expectations on both the software and hardware sides, so buckle up!
In a shareholder letter today, Apple supplier Cirrus Logic seemingly confirmed that iPhone 15 Pro models will no longer feature solid-state buttons.
Today marks the 25th anniversary of Steve Jobs introducing the iMac, a computer that helped Apple return to profitability following near bankruptcy in the late 1990s. The original iMac featured a colorful, translucent design in an era where most computers were boxy and beige, proving that computers did not have to look boring.
Apple on March 27 released iOS 16.4, delivering 21 new emoji characters, support for Safari web push notifications, the return of the page-turning animation in the Books app, updates for the Podcasts app, and more.