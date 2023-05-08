Apple Watch Series 9 to Feature Updated Processor Based on A15 Chip
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will include a new processor based on the A15 chip that was first used in the iPhone 13 models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman shared the information in the new Discord channel for his Power On newsletter subscribers.
The Apple Watch Series 8, like the Series 7 before it, uses a chip that's essentially identical to the S6 chip that was used in the Apple Watch Series 6. Apple calls the Apple Watch Series 8 chip the "S8," but it is a two-year-old chip with no speed improvements.
Gurman says that the Series 9 chip will be a "new processor" rather than a rebranding of the prior-generation chip, and when asked whether the chip would be based on the A15 chip, he said that he believed that would be the case.
With an updated chip that's built using the A15 technology, the Apple Watch Series 9 could see speed and efficiency improvements, resulting in quicker load times and better battery life. The new chip could help power some of the updated features that Apple plans to introduce in watchOS 10. Apple is working on overhauling the watchOS interface in watchOS 10, with a specific focus on a new widget system.
While we are expecting some notable changes to watchOS this year, the Apple Watch Series 9 will be largely similar to the Series 8. No major design updates are expected, but we will see a modest speed boost due to the new chip.
Popular Stories
Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 during its WWDC 2023 keynote on June 5, which is just over a month away. Ahead of time, rumors suggest the update will include at least eight new features and changes for iPhones, as outlined below.
The first iOS 17 beta should be made available to members of Apple's Developer Program moments after the keynote, while a public beta will likely be available ...
As of today, there's just a month to go until the keynote event for Apple's 2023 WWDC event, which is set to take place on Monday, June 5. WWDC 2023 is going to be exciting, because in addition to iOS 17 and the usual software updates, we're also expecting to see Apple's AR/VR headset.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We thought we'd do a quick rundown of everything ...
Apple CEO Tim Cook this week said initial response to the new Apple Card Savings feature has been "incredible" following its launch last month.
Speaking on Apple's quarterly earnings call, Cook said both the savings account and the new Apple Pay Later financing feature help customers to live a "healthier financial life," adding that he is "very excited about the first days of both of them."
...
In a shareholder letter today, Apple supplier Cirrus Logic seemingly confirmed that iPhone 15 Pro models will no longer feature solid-state buttons.
"That said, among the HPMS opportunities we have discussed, a new product that we mentioned in previous shareholder letters as being scheduled for introduction this fall is no longer expected to come to market as planned," the letter states. "As ...
Last year, the EU passed legislation that will require the iPhone and many other devices with wired charging to be equipped with a USB-C port in order to be sold in the region. Apple has until December 28, 2024 to adhere to the law, but the switch from Lightning to USB-C is expected to happen with iPhone 15 models later this year.
It was rumored in February that Apple may be planning to limit...
The calendar has flipped to May, which means WWDC is right around the corner. There continues to be lots to talk about as far as rumors and expectations on both the software and hardware sides, so buckle up!
This week also saw a few somewhat unusual software updates from Apple, including the first-ever public Rapid Security Response updates, as well as an acknowledgment that recent firmware...
Apple's supply chain has started stockpiling the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes. The report says the laptop is expected to be announced at Apple's annual developer conference WWDC, which begins June 5.
Despite the upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air launch, the sources believe that overall MacBook shipments will likely face a single-digit decrease in...
Top Rated Comments
A13 E-cores run at 1600mhz
A15 E-cores run at 2000mhz
Plus the jump from 7nm to 5nm.