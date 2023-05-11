Apple Seeds Second Release Candidate Version of macOS Ventura 13.4 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded second the release candidate (RC) version of macOS Ventura 13.4 to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming just a few days after Apple released the first RC. The RC represents the final version of ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.4 that will be provided to the public.

Ventura Macs Feature Yellow
Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, with the betas available through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings.

According to Apple's release notes, the update adds a Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News and it addresses several bugs, including one that would prevent the Mac Auto Unlock feature from working with the Apple Watch.

macOS Ventura 13.4 includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:
- Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow
- My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games
- Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac
- Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting
- Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages
- Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.
For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

macOS 13.4 also adds the simplified beta installation method that was first introduced in iOS 16.4. With the update, developers and public beta testers enrolled in Apple's respective programs can toggle on beta updates from System Settings on the Mac, without the need to install a profile.

An Apple ID associated with either a public beta account or a developer account is required to turn on beta updates, which means that it is no longer possible to use a developer profile not associated with a developer account to install the developer betas.

Related Roundup: macOS Ventura
Related Forum: macOS Ventura

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Apple Confirms iOS 16.5 Will Be Released Next Week With These New Features

Tuesday May 9, 2023 6:57 am PDT by
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch today, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public next week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March. "The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple. In addition to...
Read Full Article60 comments
Apple iPad Final Cut Pro lifestyle multicam

Apple Announces Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad With Subscription Models

Tuesday May 9, 2023 6:06 am PDT by
Apple today announced that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are coming to the iPad later this month via subscription models. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple says that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro feature all-new touch interfaces that take advantage of multi-touch on the iPad:Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to...
Read Full Article961 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.5 Likely to Be Released Next Week With These Small Changes

Monday May 8, 2023 5:41 am PDT by
Apple will likely release iOS 16.5 to the public next week, based on a protected Twitter account that has shared build numbers for several iOS updates up to a week before they were released. In a tweet today, the account said the upcoming iOS 16.5 Release Candidate for developers will have a build number of 20F65. iOS 16.5 has been in beta testing since late March and is shaping up to be a...
Read Full Article49 comments
iPhone 16 Mock Header 1

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Larger 6.3-Inch and 6.9-Inch Displays

Monday May 8, 2023 7:47 pm PDT by
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models launching in 2024 will feature around 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively, according to oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants. Young informed MacRumors that the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes are rounded up. In response to our news story, Young said he will reveal the actual sizes to...
Read Full Article264 comments
iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

One Month Until WWDC 2023: Here's What's Coming

Friday May 5, 2023 11:02 am PDT by
As of today, there's just a month to go until the keynote event for Apple's 2023 WWDC event, which is set to take place on Monday, June 5. WWDC 2023 is going to be exciting, because in addition to iOS 17 and the usual software updates, we're also expecting to see Apple's AR/VR headset. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We thought we'd do a quick rundown of everything ...
Read Full Article164 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Periscope Mock Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Max Again Rumored to Exclusively Feature Periscope Lens With Up to 6x Optical Zoom

Monday May 8, 2023 4:00 pm PDT by
As widely rumored, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will exclusively feature an upgraded Telephoto lens with periscope technology, according to Twitter account @URedditor. In a tweet today, the leaker said they finally independently confirmed this information. Last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated that the periscope lens will enable up to 5x-6x optical zoom when shooting photos with the...
Read Full Article127 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 2023 MacBook Pro Models

Monday May 8, 2023 10:46 am PDT by
Apple today started selling refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for the first time in the United States. These models launched in January alongside a new Mac mini, which is not available refurbished yet. The refurbished models are discounted by approximately 15 percent compared to the equivalent brand new configurations. Apple tests, inspects,...
Read Full Article39 comments
unbox therapy 15 pro max bezels

Replica iPhone 15 Pro Max Offers Best Look Yet at Ultra-Thin Bezels Around Display

Monday May 8, 2023 11:49 am PDT by
YouTuber Unbox Therapy has shared a hands-on look at the iPhone 15 Pro Max using a one-to-one replica created by third-party case makers with access to early Apple schematics, and by far the most obvious difference is the sheer thinness of the bezels around the display. The video provides a side-by-side comparison between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and its direct successor, and as Unbox Therapy...
Read Full Article149 comments