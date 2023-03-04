Top Stories: Yellow iPhone 14 Next Week?, iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 15 Rumors, and More

It looks like we could be seeing another Apple product introduction as soon as next week, and based on rumors and the timing, it appears it might be a new iPhone color.



We're also continuing to hear rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup coming later this year and even a fourth-generation iPhone SE, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!



Sources: Apple Planning Product Briefing Next Week as iPhone 14 Rumored to Launch in Yellow

A rumor from Chinese microblogging site Weibo claims that Apple is intending to launch the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow as a mid-cycle addition, and we've heard that Apple is planning media briefings next week, so it's possible those could be for the launch.



For reference, Apple launched its mid-cycle green iPhone 13 colors on March 8 last year, so the timing does line up for a new iPhone color, but the subject of next week's briefing has yet to be revealed.



Kuo: New iPhone SE With 6.1-Inch OLED Display and Apple's 5G Chip Planned

On-again, off-again rumors about the future of Apple's budget iPhone SE are back on, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claiming Apple has restarted development of an upcoming fourth-generation model, though it's unlikely it will be released until next year.



According to Kuo, the next-generation iPhone SE will be similar to the current iPhone 14, including a 6.1-inch OLED display. It could also adopt Apple's in-house 5G chip that has been under development for a number of years as Apple has sought to break free from Qualcomm as its cellular chip supplier.



iPhone 15 USB-C Cables Without MFi Badge May Have Data Transfer and Charging Speed Limits

While Apple is expected to replace the Lightning port with a USB-C port on the iPhone 15 lineup later this year, the company may still limit the functionality of cables and accessories that aren't certified under its MFi program.



Apple's MFi program uses a special authentication chip in approved accessories to ensure their authenticity and reassure customers that the products are safe to use with their Apple devices. The authentication could, however, also be used to limit the functionality of non-MFi accessories such as with data transfer and/or charging speeds.

According to leaker "ShrimpApplePro," Apple's manufacturing partner Foxconn is already moving forward with mass production on USB-C cables and accessories under Apple's MFi program.



Everything New in iOS 16.4 Beta 2: Apple Books Changes, Apple Music Classical Mentions, Apple Pay in South Korea and More

Apple this week released the second developer and public beta versions of an upcoming iOS 16.4 update, and we've discovered some additional changes since the first beta.



One of the most notable changes is a return of the "curl" page-turning animation in Apple Books that was removed in iOS 16.0. Code in the new beta also hints that Apple is getting closer to launching its promised Apple Music Classical app, while there are some additional tweaks in the Settings app under AppleCare device coverage and Always On Display.



iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Have Thinner Camera Bump and Smaller Footprint

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be thicker than its predecessor despite having a slightly reduced height and width, but it could offer a less protrusive camera rear array, according to newly shared CAD renders and dimensions.



According to dimensions from leaker "Ice Universe," the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max's footprint is approximately 1 mm smaller both in terms of height and width compared to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, but it is 5% thicker. The CAD renders and accompanying dimensions suggest that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max will have a less protrusive camera bump than previously expected, being 0.59 mm shallower than that of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.



Apple Reportedly Has Secretive 'Startup' Team Working on Experimental Technologies for Future Devices

While we learned last week that a secretive "Exploratory Design Group" within Apple has had success with non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this week shared more information about how this group known as "XDG" operates.



XDG includes only a few hundred people and operates as a "startup" working on a number of different projects. Group members are organized by skill set and may work on multiple projects simultaneously, but XDG members are not permitted to discuss their work with others in the group who are not working on that specific project.

The group is said to be working on next-generation display technology, artificial intelligence, low-processor technologies, next-generation batteries for smartphones, and health features for headset devices to help people with eye diseases.



MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!