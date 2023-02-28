iPhone 15 USB-C Accessories to Have Limited Data and Charging Speeds Without Apple's MFi Certification
Apple's iPhone 15 series will officially only support USB-C accessories that have been certified by Apple's own Made for iPhone (MFi) program, potentially limiting the functionality of accessories not approved by Apple, an established leaker has now claimed.
Since being introduced in 2012, first-party and MFi-certified Lightning ports and connectors have contained a small integrated circuit that confirms the authenticity of the parts involved in the connection. Non-MFi-certified third-party charging cables, for example, do not feature this chip, often leading to "This accessory is not supported" warnings on connected Apple devices.
Apple is widely expected to switch out the Lightning port for USB-C on iPhone 15 models, and earlier this month, a rumor out of China suggested that the replacement USB-C port would continue to have a Lightning-like authentication chip, despite USB-C ports on Apple's iPads having no such chip.
In a tweet posted on Tuesday, ShrimpApplePro appeared to corroborate the rumor by claiming that "USB-C with MFi is happening," and that Foxconn is already mass producing accessories like EarPods and cables that conform to the Apple certification.
Yeah usb-c with MFI is happening
Foxconn already in mass production accessories like EarPods and cables pic.twitter.com/1ka9CRlY93 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) February 28, 2023
The authenticator chip is there to encourage customers to buy genuine iPhone peripherals, while Apple receives a commission on MFi-certified accessories and the MFi program makes it easier to expose counterfeit and potentially dangerous accessories.
Despite these advantages, the concern from a user perspective is that Apple could use the MFi program to limit features like fast charging and high-speed data transfer to Apple and MFi-certified cables. And that is precisely what AppleShrimpPro believes we should expect. "Cables with no MFi will be software limited in data and charging speed," said the leaker in a follow-up tweet.
According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will remain limited to Lightning/USB 2.0 speeds, while faster transfer speeds will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. ShrimpApplePro's tweets add a new complexion to Kuo's prediction.
Cables w no MFI will be software limited in data and charging speed — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) February 28, 2023
ShrimpApplePro accurately leaked the hardware design of the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models, giving them an established track record for rumors. Earlier this month, the leaker said the iPhone 15 Pro will feature even thinner bezels around the display. ShrimpApplePro also previously claimed that at least one iPhone 15 model will feature a titanium frame and curved rear edges, which could mirror the curved bezels.
Top Rated Comments
But this is over the top. Silly or stupid is what I use to describe it.