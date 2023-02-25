iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Have Thinner Camera Bump and Smaller Footprint
The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be thicker than its precedessor despite having a slightly reduced height and width, but it could offer a less protrusive camera rear array, according to newly shared CAD renders and dimensions.
The leaker known as "Ice Universe," who has divulged accurate information about Apple's plans in the past, shared the latest CAD renders and specific dimensions in a series of tweets earlier today.
The renders broadly align with other reports about the design of the iPhone 15 Pro models, showing a new chassis with slightly curved edges. The rendering lines help to convey the added curvature in the new design, as well as the thickness of the bezels, which are expected to be reduced compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
According to Ice Universe's dimensions, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's footprint is smaller both in terms of height and width compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it is 0.4 mm thicker – a 5% increase.
|
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Height:
|160.7 mm
|159.86 mm
|Width:
|77.6 mm
|76.73 mm
|Depth:
|7.85 mm
|8.25 mm
|Depth Including Camera:
|12.03 mm
|11.84 mm
The CAD renders and accompanying dimensions seem to suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have a less protrusive camera bump than previously expected, being 0.19 mm shallower compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
More to follow...
