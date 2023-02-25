iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Have Thinner Camera Bump and Smaller Footprint

by

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be thicker than its precedessor despite having a slightly reduced height and width, but it could offer a less protrusive camera rear array, according to newly shared CAD renders and dimensions.

ice universe iphone 15 pro max cad render
The leaker known as "Ice Universe," who has divulged accurate information about Apple's plans in the past, shared the latest CAD renders and specific dimensions in a series of tweets earlier today.

The renders broadly align with other reports about the design of the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models, showing a new chassis with slightly curved edges. The rendering lines help to convey the added curvature in the new design, as well as the thickness of the bezels, which are expected to be reduced compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to Ice Universe's dimensions, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max's footprint is smaller both in terms of height and width compared to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, but it is 0.4 mm thicker – a 5% increase.

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max
Height: 160.7 mm 159.86 mm
Width: 77.6 mm 76.73 mm
Depth: 7.85 mm 8.25 mm
Depth Including Camera: 12.03 mm 11.84 mm

The CAD renders and accompanying dimensions seem to suggest that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max could have a less protrusive camera bump than previously expected, being 0.19 mm shallower compared to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.

More to follow...

Related Roundup: iPhone 15 Pro

Popular Stories

iphone 15 design

MacRumors Exclusive: iPhone 15 Design Shown Off in Leaked Images Shared by Unknownz21

Wednesday February 22, 2023 2:19 pm PST by
Images said to depict the standard iPhone 15 model were today provided to MacRumors and shared on Twitter by leaker Unknownz21, giving us our first look at the iPhone 15's design in full. The images show off the USB-C port at the bottom of the iPhone, which is replacing the Lightning port that Apple has used for every iPhone since 2012. The entire iPhone 15 lineup will transition to USB-C...
Read Full Article177 comments
iphone 14 pro max deep purple feature purple

iPhone 15 Pro Launching This Year With These 8 New Features

Wednesday February 22, 2023 9:37 am PST by
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series in September as usual. So far, rumors suggest the Pro models will have at least eight exclusive features that will not be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as outlined below. An overview of the eight features rumored to be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models:A17 chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with...
Read Full Article
tsmc semiconductor chip inspection 678x452

Apple Orders Entire Supply of TSMC's 3nm Chips for iPhone 15 Pro and M3 Macs

Wednesday February 22, 2023 4:08 am PST by
Apple has reportedly secured all available orders for N3, TSMC's first-generation 3-nanometer process that is likely to be used in the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro lineup as well as new MacBooks scheduled for launch in the second half of 2023. According to a paywalled DigiTimes report, Apple has procured 100% of the initial N3 supply, which is said to have a high yield, despite the higher costs...
Read Full Article169 comments
apple watch blood glucose feature

Apple's Noninvasive Blood Glucose Technology for Future Apple Watch Reaches 'Proof-of Concept' Stage

Wednesday February 22, 2023 9:58 am PST by
Apple has made notable progress on noninvasive blood glucose monitoring technology, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Planned as a future Apple Watch feature, Apple wants to use the function to allow diabetics and others to test their blood glucose levels without needing to prick the skin for blood testing. To test glucose levels without blood, Apple is developing a...
Read Full Article99 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Burgandy Feature 2

iPhone 15 Pro Could Come in Dark Red, With Pink and Light Blue Options for iPhone 15

Thursday February 23, 2023 11:38 am PST by
With every iteration of the iPhone, Apple changes the available color options, often introducing a special color or set of colors that set new iPhones apart from the prior generation. With the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple introduced a dark purple, while the standard iPhone 14 was offered in a purple shade. Apple's iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models will also come in unique colors, and 9to5Mac says that an...
Read Full Article213 comments
aapl logo banner

Apple's Popularity With Gen Z Poses Challenges for Android

Tuesday February 21, 2023 6:21 am PST by
Younger Americans prefer Apple over rival companies by significant margins, driving a generational shift toward Apple devices and social pressure, the Financial Times reports. According to the report, younger consumers are concerned about being socially ostracised for not having an iPhone – a phenomenon that is driving young people to buy other Apple products and services, leading to...
Read Full Article474 comments
iphone passcode green

Apple Responds to Report About Thieves Spying on iPhone Passcodes to 'Steal Your Entire Digital Life'

Friday February 24, 2023 11:15 am PST by
An in-depth report published today by The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern and Nicole Nguyen highlights instances of thieves spying on a victim's iPhone passcode before stealing the device in order to gain access to the device, data, and money. All of the victims interviewed said their iPhones were stolen while they were out socializing at bars and other public places at night. Some...
Read Full Article298 comments