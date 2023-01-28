Top Stories: iOS 16.3 Released, iPhone 15 Pro Rumors, macOS Tips and Tricks, and More

by

Following last week's hardware announcements, this week saw the actual release of several of the new products as well as operating system updates bringing new features and bug fixes across Apple's platforms.

top stories 28jan2023
This week also saw some fresh rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup and Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset, while we shared some tips to help you get the most of your macOS experience, so read for all the details on these stories and more!

Everything New in iOS 16.3 for Your iPhone

iOS 16.3 was released to the public this week following around six weeks of beta testing. The software update is relatively minor, but there are still a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone, so make sure to check out our list of everything new in iOS 16.3.

ios 16 3 thumb
Apple also released iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, watchOS 9.3, tvOS 16.3, and HomePod software version 16.3 this week with new features across the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and HomePod.

iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Feature Ultra-Thin Curved Bezels

Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro models will feature ultra-thin curved bezels around the display, according to the leaker known as ShrimpApplePro.

iPhone 15 Pro Blue Feature
The thinner bezels are said to be similar to those on the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8. The display glass itself and the rumored titanium frame are both expected to remain flat on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Multiple reports this week also indicated that iPhone 15 models will support faster Wi-Fi 6E, but it will apparently be limited to the Pro models.

Some New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini Models Have Slower SSD Speeds Than Previous Models

While the new Mac mini with the M2 chip has a lower $599 starting price, the base model with 256GB of storage has slower SSD read and write speeds compared to the equivalent previous-generation model. The same is true for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with 512GB of storage.

M2 MacBook Pro and Mini Feature
The issue results from some new Mac configurations having fewer NAND storage chips than previous models.

10 macOS Tips to Boost Your Productivity

When it comes to working on your Mac, there are so many handy time-saving tricks hidden away in macOS that there's a good chance you're missing at least one or two. Here are 10 quick tips, any of which could be key to turbo-charging your productivity.

10 Productivity Tips Feature
The list assumes you're using a Mac running the latest macOS Ventura software, but most of these tips also work in earlier versions of the operating system.

Apple's Mixed Reality Headset to Feature iOS-Like Interface, Advanced Hand Tracking, and More

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this week shared a detailed article explaining how Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset will function.

apple mixed reality headset mockup feature orange
Gurman said key features of Apple's headset will include advanced hand and eye tracking, an iOS-like software interface with a grid of apps, a Digital Crown-like control knob, and more. He also said the headset will be able to serve as an external display for a Mac.

A separate report from The Information's Wayne Ma claims users will be able to create AR apps for the device simply by using Siri with no coding knowledge required.

Apple Adjusts Trade-In Values for iPhones, Macs, and More

After announcing new Mac and HomePod models last week, Apple adjusted its trade-in values for select devices, including the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and Android smartphones. iPad trade-in values were not changed this time around.

iPhone trade in
Notably, iPhone trade-in values decreased by up to $80. Check out our comparison of Apple's new and old trade-in values to see what your device is worth today.

