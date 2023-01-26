Kuo: iPhone 15 Models to Adopt Wi-Fi 6E

The upcoming iPhone 15 models that are set to be introduced later in 2023 will adopt the Wi-Fi 6E standard, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note about Apple's work on a Wi-Fi chip, Kuo said that the company will upgrade the ‌iPhone 15‌ to Wi-Fi 6E.



Apple is already using Wi-Fi 6E for the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models introduced last year, along with the new Mac mini and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Apple did not use Wi-Fi 6E for the iPhone 14 lineup, but it is ready to bring the technology to the iPhone with the 2023 update.

Along with Kuo, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley have also said that the ‌iPhone 15‌ models will get a Wi-Fi 6E upgrade. No rumors at this time have confirmed whether Wi-Fi 6E will be brought to all ‌iPhone 15‌ models or limited to the higher-end ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro models.

With compatible routers and cable modems, Wi-Fi 6E devices can connect to the 6GHz band, providing faster connectivity, lower latency, and less interference than you might see on the standard 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Wi-Fi 6E is the first Wi-Fi standard that allows for 6GHz connectivity, as the prior Wi-Fi 6 standard remains limited to 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks.

Wi-Fi 6E is becoming more prevalent, and to take full advantage, a Wi-Fi 6E router is required. A range of companies from Netgear to Asus to Linksys are already selling Wi-Fi 6E hardware.

Other ‌iPhone 15‌ features will include USB-C connectivity, faster 3nm A17 chips for the Pro models, periscope lens technology for the highest-end ‌iPhone 15‌, solid-state volume and power buttons, an upgrade to titanium, and the expansion of the Dynamic Island to the standard ‌iPhone 15‌ line. More information is available in our iPhone 15 roundup.