Apple Adjusts Trade-In Values for iPhones, Macs, and More

After announcing new Mac and HomePod models last week, Apple adjusted its trade-in values for select devices in the United States.



iPhone trade-in values decreased by up to $80, and most Android smartphones also went down. Mac trade-in values remained unchanged or increased by up to $40 depending on the model, while some Apple Watch models increased in value and others decreased. Trade-in values were not changed for any iPad models.

Apple's latest trade-in values are listed below.



iPhone

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $570 (vs. $650)

iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $470 (vs. $550)

iPhone 13: Up to $400 (vs. $450)

iPhone 13 mini: Up to $350 (vs. $380)

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $400 (vs. $480)

iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $330 (vs. $400)

iPhone 12: Up to $300 (vs. $300)

iPhone 12 mini: Up to $250 (vs. $250)

iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $100 (vs. $100)

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $280 (vs. $330)

iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $230 (vs. $250)

iPhone 11: Up to $200 (vs. $200)

iPhone XS Max: Up to $200 (vs. $200)

iPhone XS: Up to $160 (vs. $160)

iPhone XR: Up to $150 (vs. $150)

iPhone X: Up to $130 (vs. $130)

iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $100 (vs. $100)

iPhone 8: Up to $75 (vs. $75)

iPhone 7 Plus: Up to $50 (vs. $60)

iPhone 7: Up to $40 (vs. $40)

iPad

iPad Pro: Up to $445 (vs. $445)

iPad Air: Up to $230 (vs. $230)

iPad: Up to $160 (vs. $160)

iPad mini: Up to $240 (vs. $240)

Mac

MacBook Pro: Up to $670 (vs. $630)

MacBook Air: Up to $460 (vs. $440)

MacBook: Up to $110 (vs. $100)

iMac Pro: Up to $600 (vs. $600)

iMac: Up to $530 (vs. $530)

Mac Pro: Up to $1,250 (vs. $1,250)

Mac mini: Up to $340 (vs. $305)

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $160 (vs. $155)

Apple Watch Series 6: Up to $105 (vs. $105)

Apple Watch SE: Up to $65 (vs. $70)

Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $75 (vs. $80)

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $45 (vs. $45)

The full list of trade-in values, including those for Android smartphones, can be found on Apple's trade-in website.

