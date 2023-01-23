iOS 16.3 Features: Everything New in iOS 16.3

by

Apple today released iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 to the public after several weeks of testing, and while this is a more minor update, there are still some features that are worth knowing about.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

In this guide, we've outlined all of the changes in the iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 updates.

Security Keys

Security Keys for Apple ID provide users with the option to add a third-party security key to their account, which will be needed for authentication when logging into a new device or otherwise accessing an ‌Apple ID‌.

ios 16 3 security keys info
The Security Key is designed to replace the verification codes that are sent to Apple devices when logging into another device, which is the standard method of authentication that Apple uses. Apple says that physical security keys provide strong protection against phishing and unauthorized account access.

ios 16 3 security keys
Security Keys can be set up on devices running iOS/iPadOS 16.3 by going to ‌Apple ID‌ > Security Keys and following the instructions. The iPhone, iPad, and Mac support FIDO Certified security keys such as the Yubikey.

Unity Wallpaper

Apple added a new Unity wallpaper that is designed to celebrate Black History Month, which takes place in February.

black unity 2023

HomePod Support

iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 add support for the second-generation HomePod that was introduced last week. The ‌HomePod‌ 2 is similar in size to the original ‌HomePod‌, but with a new touch interface, support for humidity and temperature sensing, Thread connectivity, a Ul chip, and more.

HomePod 2 Midnight Closeup Feature Purple Orange

Emergency SOS Changes

Emergency SOS has been updated to prevent accidental emergency calls. Calls can still be placed by holding down the side button along with either the up or down volume button, but now the buttons must be released in order to place the call.

ios 16 3 emergency sos
Prior to the change, simply pressing the buttons could activate Emergency SOS.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Display Fix

An issue that could cause horizontal lines to temporarily appear on the iPhone 14 Pro Max's display when it is first woken has been addressed, and the lines should no longer show up.

iphone 14 pro display issues

Bug Fixes

iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 address a number of bugs, including issues with Freeform, the Lock Screen, and Siri.

  • Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards
  • Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen
  • Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status
  • Addresses an issue where ‌Siri‌ may not respond properly to music requests
  • Resolves issues where ‌Siri‌ requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

Vulnerability Fixes

The iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 updates address a long list of security vulnerabilities with Safari, Weather, Mail, Screen Time, the kernel, and more.

Other New Features

Know of a new feature in iOS 16.3 that we left out? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16
Related Forum: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

sniffies Avatar
sniffies
8 minutes ago at 02:22 pm
Really glad to see the wallpaper, hopefully it will eradicate racism.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.3 for iPhone Launching Next Week With These 4 New Features

Friday January 20, 2023 11:43 am PST by
In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.3 will be released to the public next week. The software update will be available for the iPhone 8 and newer and includes a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes. Below, we've recapped bigger features in iOS 16.3, including support for physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for Apple ID accounts, worldwide ...
Read Full Article
Apple Park View

Apple Breaks 13-Year Tradition by Announcing New Products in January

Friday January 20, 2023 2:59 am PST by
Apple this week broke a tradition it has maintained for the past 13 years by announcing new products in the first month of the year. This week, Apple unexpectedly announced several new products, including updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max, a new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro, and an updated HomePod. As it has occasionally done, Apple announced the latest...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Feature Ultra-Thin Curved Bezels

Saturday January 21, 2023 8:20 am PST by
The iPhone 15 Pro models will have thinner, curved bezels compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models, potentially resulting in an Apple Watch-like appearance, according to the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro." ShrimpApplePro clarified that the next-generation "Pro" iPhone models will still have flat displays, since only the bezels are to be curved. According to a source speaking to the leaker,...
Read Full Article255 comments
M2 Pro and Max Feature

Benchmark Results Reveal Graphics Performance of M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips

Friday January 20, 2023 7:48 am PST by
The first graphics-focused benchmark results have surfaced for Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, offering a closer look at GPU performance improvements. Metal scores on Geekbench reveal that the M2 Pro with a 19-core GPU and M2 Max with a 38-core GPU in the new MacBook Pros offer around 30% faster graphics performance over the M1 Pro and M1 Max, in line with Apple's advertised claims. The...
Read Full Article209 comments
AirPods 3 New Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

Wednesday January 18, 2023 12:44 pm PST by
Apple today introduced new 5B59 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max, up from the 5B58 firmware that was released in November. Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, but the company does maintain a support document with release information. There is no...
Read Full Article104 comments
HomePod 2023

Hands-On Experience of New HomePod Reveals 'Exquisite' Audio Quality

Friday January 20, 2023 1:23 am PST by
One of the first hands-on experiences with the new second-generation HomePod has offered new details on the latest smart speaker's quality and performance compared to the original HomePod launched in 2018. TechRadar's Lance Ulanoff had the chance to listen to the new HomePod during a listening session by Apple for members of the media and shared his experience with the speaker. According ...
Read Full Article209 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.3 Coming Next Week: Here's What's New

Wednesday January 18, 2023 6:32 am PST by
Apple announced today that iOS 16.3 will be available for iPhone customers next week, bringing just a few new features and enhancements to iPhone customers around the world. In a press release today announcing new Apple Watch bands, Apple said iOS 16.3 will be available next week as a requirement for a new iOS 16 wallpaper. Alongside iOS 16.3, we also expect iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, and...
Read Full Article63 comments