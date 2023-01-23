Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.2
Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.2, the second major update to the macOS Ventura operating system initially released in October. macOS Ventura 13.2 comes more than a month after macOS Ventura 13.1, an update that added the Freeform app and other changes.
The macOS Ventura 13.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.
The update adds Security Keys for the Apple ID, allowing for physical two-factor authentication, which offers more protection against phishing and unauthorized account access.
macOS Ventura 13.2 also fixes a bug with Freeform and addresses an issue that could cause VoiceOver to stop offering audio feedback when typing. Apple's release notes for the update are below.
This update introduces Security Keys for Apple ID, and includes other enhancements and bug fixes for your Mac.
- Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key to sign in
- Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards
- Fixes an issue where VoiceOver may stop offering audio feedback while you are typing
Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
Additional information on all of the features available in macOS Ventura can be found in our dedicated roundup.
Apple has also released macOS Big Sur 11.7.3 and macOS Monterey 12.6.3 for those who are running older versions of macOS. The updates include security fixes.
