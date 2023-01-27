Best Apple Deals of the Week: 2021 MacBook Pro Gets Massive $500 Markdowns as Samsung Discounts TVs and Memory Accessories

by

As we near the end of January, this week we saw a collection of deals on Apple's iPad Pro, iMac, and the 2021 MacBook Pro. Additionally, we're tracking new sales on TVs and memory accessories from Samsung.

Hero0013Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Samsung TVs

samsung blue image

  • What's the deal? Save on Samsung TVs
  • Where can I get it? Samsung

TV SALE
Samsung TV Super Bowl Sale

Samsung this week kicked off a sale on select TVs during its Super Bowl sale, with as much as $1,700 off Samsung 4K TVs. We've collected a few of the TVs on sale in the lists below, but be sure to visit Samsung for the full list.

Crystal UHD 4K Smart TVs

  • 75-inch - $679.99, down from $799.99
  • 85-inch - $1,199.99, down from $1,499.99

QLED 4K Smart TVs

  • 55-inch - $899.99, down from $1,099.99
  • 65-inch - $1,099.99, down from $1,399.99
  • 75-inch - $1,299.99, down from $2,299.99
  • 85-inch - $1,799.99, down from $3,299.99

Neo QLED 4K Smart TVs

  • 55-inch - $1,199.99, down from $1,499.99
  • 65-inch - $1,599.99, down from $1,999.99
  • 85-inch - $2,299.99, down from $3,999.99

Samsung Memory and Drives

samsung ssd

  • What's the deal? Save up to 63% on Samsung memory and drives
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

UP TO 63% OFF
Samsung Gold Box Sale

In addition to the TV sale on its own website, Samsung is discounting a large collection of memory accessories on Amazon during today's Gold Box deal. You can save on microSD cards, internal memory cards, solid state drives, portable SSDs, flash drives, and more. All of the deals can be found on Amazon.

MacBook Pro (2021)

2021 macbook pro blue

  • What's the deal? Take $500 off 2021 MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$500 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $1,999.00

$500 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,199.00

Amazon kicked off the week with steep discounts on Apple's 2021 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks, offering $500 off select models. The best deal of the bunch is the 14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $1,999.00, and you can also get the 16-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for the solid price of $2,199.00, both of which represent $500 discounts on their original prices and record low prices.

iPad Pro (2022)

ipad pro blue

  • What's the deal? Take $200 off 2022 iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
11-inch iPad Pro (2TB Wi-Fi) for $1,699.00

$200 OFF
12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB Wi-Fi) for $1,599.00

Amazon also introduced fresh discounts on higher-end iPad Pro models this week, and a few remain on sale. You can get the 11-inch iPad Pro (2TB Wi-Fi) for $1,699.00 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB Wi-Fi) for $1,599.00, both of which are $200 markdowns on these tablets and all-time low prices.

M1 iMac (2021)

imac blue image

  • What's the deal? Take $199 off 2021 M1 iMac
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$199 OFF
M1 iMac (8-core/256GB) for $1,299.99

Apple's 24-inch M1 iMac saw a few discounts during the middle of the week, but only a few remain on sale today. You can get the 8-core/256GB iMac for $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00, which is an all-time low price. This one is available in Pink, Green, Orange, Purple, and Yellow.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iPhone trade in

Apple Adjusts Trade-In Values for iPhones, Macs, and More

Wednesday January 25, 2023 9:40 am PST by
After announcing new Mac and HomePod models last week, Apple adjusted its trade-in values for select devices in the United States. iPhone trade-in values decreased by up to $80, and most Android smartphones also went down. Mac trade-in values remained unchanged or increased by up to $40 depending on the model, while some Apple Watch models increased in value and others decreased. Trade-in...
Read Full Article204 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side Perspective Feature Purple

iPhone 15 Pro Expected Later This Year With These 7 Exclusive Features

Tuesday January 24, 2023 4:53 pm PST by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in September as usual. Already, rumors suggest the devices will have at least seven exclusive features not available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. An overview of the seven features rumored to be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models:A17 chip: iPhone 15 Pro models will be equipped with an A17...
Read Full Article
Mac mini M2 2023

New 256GB Mac Mini and 512GB MacBook Pro Have Slower SSD Speeds Than Previous Models

Tuesday January 24, 2023 1:11 pm PST by
While the new Mac mini with the M2 chip has a lower $599 starting price, the base model with 256GB of storage has slower SSD read and write speeds compared to the previous-generation model with the M1 chip and 256GB of storage. A teardown of the new Mac mini shared by YouTube channel Brandon Geekabit reveals that the 256GB model is equipped with only a single 256GB storage chip, while the...
Read Full Article629 comments
apple tv 4k red image

Apple Releases tvOS 16.3

Tuesday January 24, 2023 10:10 am PST by
Apple today released tvOS 16.3, the third major point update to the tvOS 16 operating system that originally came out in September. Available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, tvOS 16.3 comes six weeks after tvOS 16.2, an update that added Apple Music Sing. The tvOS 16.3 update can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌ by going to System > Software...
Read Full Article42 comments
watchOS 9 Feature

Apple Releases watchOS 9.3 With New Watch Face, Bug Fixes

Monday January 23, 2023 10:06 am PST by
Apple today released watchOS 9.3, the third major update to the watchOS 9 operating system that first launched in September. watchOS 9.3 comes over a month after watchOS 9.2, an update that added new Workout functionality and Crash Detection optimizations. watchOS 9.3 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. ...
Read Full Article52 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.3 for iPhone Launching Next Week With These 4 New Features

Friday January 20, 2023 11:43 am PST by
In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.3 will be released to the public next week. The software update will be available for the iPhone 8 and newer and includes a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes. Below, we've recapped bigger features in iOS 16.3, including support for physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for Apple ID accounts, worldwide ...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Hands-On With the New M2 Pro Mac Mini

Tuesday January 24, 2023 1:45 pm PST by
The new M2-series MacBook Pro and Mac mini models launched today, marking the debut of the first M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. We have the M2 Pro Mac mini on hand, and thought we'd take a look at the machine and do a series of benchmarks to see how it fits into Apple's lineup. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Base model Mac mini machines come with either an M2 or M2 Pro...
Read Full Article134 comments
Ventura Macs Feature Blue

Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.2

Monday January 23, 2023 10:09 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.2, the second major update to the macOS Ventura operating system initially released in October. macOS Ventura 13.2 comes more than a month after macOS Ventura 13.1, an update that added the Freeform app and other changes. The ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System...
Read Full Article132 comments