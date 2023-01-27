Best Apple Deals of the Week: 2021 MacBook Pro Gets Massive $500 Markdowns as Samsung Discounts TVs and Memory Accessories

As we near the end of January, this week we saw a collection of deals on Apple's iPad Pro, iMac, and the 2021 MacBook Pro. Additionally, we're tracking new sales on TVs and memory accessories from Samsung.

Samsung TVs

Samsung this week kicked off a sale on select TVs during its Super Bowl sale, with as much as $1,700 off Samsung 4K TVs. We've collected a few of the TVs on sale in the lists below, but be sure to visit Samsung for the full list.

Crystal UHD 4K Smart TVs

75-inch - $679.99, down from $799.99

85-inch - $1,199.99, down from $1,499.99

QLED 4K Smart TVs

55-inch - $899.99, down from $1,099.99

65-inch - $1,099.99, down from $1,399.99

75-inch - $1,299.99, down from $2,299.99

85-inch - $1,799.99, down from $3,299.99

Neo QLED 4K Smart TVs

55-inch - $1,199.99, down from $1,499.99

65-inch - $1,599.99, down from $1,999.99

85-inch - $2,299.99, down from $3,999.99

Samsung Memory and Drives

In addition to the TV sale on its own website, Samsung is discounting a large collection of memory accessories on Amazon during today's Gold Box deal. You can save on microSD cards, internal memory cards, solid state drives, portable SSDs, flash drives, and more. All of the deals can be found on Amazon.



MacBook Pro (2021)

Amazon kicked off the week with steep discounts on Apple's 2021 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks, offering $500 off select models. The best deal of the bunch is the 14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $1,999.00, and you can also get the 16-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for the solid price of $2,199.00, both of which represent $500 discounts on their original prices and record low prices.



iPad Pro (2022)

Amazon also introduced fresh discounts on higher-end iPad Pro models this week, and a few remain on sale. You can get the 11-inch iPad Pro (2TB Wi-Fi) for $1,699.00 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB Wi-Fi) for $1,599.00, both of which are $200 markdowns on these tablets and all-time low prices.



M1 iMac (2021)

Apple's 24-inch M1 iMac saw a few discounts during the middle of the week, but only a few remain on sale today. You can get the 8-core/256GB iMac for $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00, which is an all-time low price. This one is available in Pink, Green, Orange, Purple, and Yellow.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.