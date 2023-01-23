Deals: Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro Sees Massive $500 Discounts on Select Models

Last week Apple introduced new models of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. While you can save a little bit of money on those models on Amazon, the biggest savings can be found on the previous-generation notebooks, with as much as $500 off select models.

First is the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) for $1,999.00, down from $2,499.00. Amazon only has this sale available in Silver, and this is a match of the all-time low price on this model.

Moving to the 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB), you can get this model for $2,199.00 in Space Gray, down from $2,499.00. This is another all-time low price on the MacBook Pro.

Lastly, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Max, 1TB) is available for $2,999.00, down from $3,499.00. Amazon has this sale available in both Space Gray and Silver, and it's another match of the lowest price we've ever tracked on this model of the 2021 MacBook Pro.

