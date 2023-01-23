Deals: Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro Sees Massive $500 Discounts on Select Models
Last week Apple introduced new models of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. While you can save a little bit of money on those models on Amazon, the biggest savings can be found on the previous-generation notebooks, with as much as $500 off select models.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
First is the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) for $1,999.00, down from $2,499.00. Amazon only has this sale available in Silver, and this is a match of the all-time low price on this model.
Moving to the 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB), you can get this model for $2,199.00 in Space Gray, down from $2,499.00. This is another all-time low price on the MacBook Pro.
Lastly, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Max, 1TB) is available for $2,999.00, down from $3,499.00. Amazon has this sale available in both Space Gray and Silver, and it's another match of the lowest price we've ever tracked on this model of the 2021 MacBook Pro.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
Popular Stories
In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.3 will be released to the public next week. The software update will be available for the iPhone 8 and newer and includes a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes.
Below, we've recapped bigger features in iOS 16.3, including support for physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for Apple ID accounts, worldwide ...
Apple this week broke a tradition it has maintained for the past 13 years by announcing new products in the first month of the year. This week, Apple unexpectedly announced several new products, including updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max, a new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro, and an updated HomePod. As it has occasionally done, Apple announced the latest...
The iPhone 15 Pro models will have thinner, curved bezels compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models, potentially resulting in an Apple Watch-like appearance, according to the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro."
ShrimpApplePro clarified that the next-generation "Pro" iPhone models will still have flat displays, since only the bezels are to be curved. According to a source speaking to the leaker,...
The first graphics-focused benchmark results have surfaced for Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, offering a closer look at GPU performance improvements.
Metal scores on Geekbench reveal that the M2 Pro with a 19-core GPU and M2 Max with a 38-core GPU in the new MacBook Pros offer around 30% faster graphics performance over the M1 Pro and M1 Max, in line with Apple's advertised claims.
The...
Apple today introduced new 5B59 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max, up from the 5B58 firmware that was released in November.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company does maintain a support document with release information.
There is no...
One of the first hands-on experiences with the new second-generation HomePod has offered new details on the latest smart speaker's quality and performance compared to the original HomePod launched in 2018.
TechRadar's Lance Ulanoff had the chance to listen to the new HomePod during a listening session by Apple for members of the media and shared his experience with the speaker. According ...
Wednesday January 18, 2023 6:32 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple announced today that iOS 16.3 will be available for iPhone customers next week, bringing just a few new features and enhancements to iPhone customers around the world.
In a press release today announcing new Apple Watch bands, Apple said iOS 16.3 will be available next week as a requirement for a new iOS 16 wallpaper. Alongside iOS 16.3, we also expect iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, and...