Deals: Apple's M1 iMac Gets $149 Markdowns on Amazon, Available From $1,149.99

Amazon today is offering a few of Apple's 2021 M1 iMacs at all-time low prices, focusing mainly on 256GB storage options. As of writing, only Amazon has these prices on the 24-inch iMac.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 7-core GPU, 256GB M1 iMac, you can get this model for $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00. Only Pink is available this time around, and this deal is a match of the best price we've ever tracked on this model.

Secondly, you can get the 8-core GPU, 256GB M1 iMac for $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00. This one is available in Pink, Orange, Purple, and Yellow on Amazon, and it's another match of a record low price on the M1 iMac.

