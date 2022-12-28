Apple's Next External Display: Everything We Know About Key Features and Launch Date

by

Apple is rumored to be planning to launch an all-new external display within a matter of months, featuring a host of advanced capabilities that surpass the company's two existing monitors.

Pro Display XDR Yella
The display, which is rumored to arrive in early 2023, is expected to sit somewhere between the $1,599 Studio Display and the $4,999 Pro Display XDR – but more exact information about the device's positioning and price point is as yet unknown.

While little is known about the design of the display, it seems likely that it will look similar to the Studio Display and the Pro Display XDR. According to rumors from over the past year, there are at least five key features rumored to be offered on the new display.

27-Inch Panel

The montior is expected to feature a display size of 27-inches. This would be the same as the Studio Display and five inches smaller than the Pro Display XDR.

apple studio display blue
The 27-inch display size has been a preferred option for Apple for many years, previously being offered on the Thunderbolt Display, iMac, and UltraFine 5K monitor that the company collaborated with LG on. While it may not be suitable for some creative professionals that require a larger monitor like the Pro Display XDR, the 27-inch size will likely be highly accessible for a large number of users.

The rumor that the monitor will feature the same display size as the Studio Display is yet another indication that it will have to offer more advanced features to command a higher price point.

Mini-LED Technology

Apple's upcoming monitor will be the first to feature a mini-LED panel, according to insightful Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. Mini-LED technology would offer substantially better contrast and deeper blacks than the Studio Display.

prodisplayxdrwhitepaperThe Pro Display XDR's IPS LCD display.

Apple's first mini-LED display was 2021's 12.9-inch iPad Pro, before it expanded the technology to the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models later that year. Offering a mini-LED display of this size could be extremely useful to creative professionals who work with HDR content and need high contrast, and provide a consistent experience when paired with these other mini-LED machines.

ProMotion Support

Adopting another feature that already exists on the ‌iPad Pro‌ and MacBook Pro, Apple's upcoming external display is rumored to support ProMotion, allowing for a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz.
studio display 10
Like mini-LED, this feature would provide a consistent experience when using the display with a 14- or 16-inch MacBook Pro, but it could also offer advantages for other specific activities such as gaming.

Thunderbolt Ports

Sitting at a higher price point than the Studio Display, which features a single Thunderbolt port, it is possible that the new display could feature additional Thunderbolt ports.

studio display 9
It is not an option to daisy chain Studio Displays since they feature a single Thunderbolt port each, but since Apple's next display is expected to be a more high-end device, daisy chaining may be a feature that Apple wants to provide, especially as professional users are more likely to want to use multiple monitors. If so, it will need to offer more than one Thunderbolt port – which could also be used to attach other demanding, high-bandwidth peripherals.

Apple Silicon Chip

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently suggested that Apple's upcoming external monitors will be powered by Apple silicon chips.

a13 bionic mockup
The Studio Display was the first Apple monitor to feature a custom silicon chip, the A13 Bionic, which was introduced in the iPhone 11 lineup and is now used in the ninth-generation iPad. The chip enables the monitor to run a version of iOS, receive software updates, and offer features like Center Stage that are processed on-device. It is not known exactly what chip the new monitor will feature, but the A13 Bionic seems like the most likely option since it is already being used in the Studio Display, and better performance and efficiency is not noticeably advantageous for this class of device.

Launch Date

Ross Young initially expected Apple to introduce the display in June at WWDC, but he said in May that its launch had been delayed until October because of design delays. Apple was unable to meet the October objective, and Young believes the company is now aiming for early 2023 – a time frame he first mentioned on the The MacRumors Show podcast in July.

14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1
Throughout 2022, Apple has been forced to contend with with supply constraints across products that include Macs and its displays, which may be a reason contributing to the launch delay.

Young recently narrowed down his expected time frame for the launch of Apple's new high-end external monitor to the first quarter of 2023, which falls from January to March. Apple is also expected to release new MacBook Pro models in the first quarter of 2023, so the company could announce the new monitor alongside those machines – especially if they compliment each other with mini-LED displays with ProMotion support.

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

These 12 U.S. States Will Let You Add Your Driver's License to Your iPhone

Monday December 19, 2022 10:26 am PST by
Apple continues to roll out a feature that allows residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. The feature has only launched in Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland so far, but Apple shared a list of additional U.S. states committed...
Read Full Article
A16 iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Faced 'Unprecedented' Setback Leading to Removal of New Graphics Processor

Friday December 23, 2022 6:32 am PST by
Apple planned a major generational update for the iPhone 14 Pro's graphics capabilities, but was forced to scrap plans for the new GPU late in development after "unprecedented" missteps were discovered, according to The Information. In a paywalled report, The Information claimed that Apple engineers were "too ambitious" in adding new features to the graphics processor designed for the iPhone ...
Read Full Article343 comments
3nm apple silicon feature

3nm Chips From Apple Supplier TSMC to Enter Mass Production This Week

Sunday December 25, 2022 11:41 pm PST by
Apple's main chip supplier TSMC will kick off mass production of 3nm chips this week, with Apple being the primary customer of the new process, which could first be used in upcoming M2 Pro chips expected to power updated MacBook Pro and Mac mini models. According to the new report by DigiTimes, TSMC will start mass production of its next-generation 3nm chip process on Thursday, December 29, ...
Read Full Article157 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

5 New iOS 16 Features Coming to Your iPhone in 2023

Saturday December 24, 2022 6:06 am PST by
Apple recently released iOS 16.2 with many new features. Now, attention turns to additional features coming to the iPhone in 2023. We've recapped five iPhone features that Apple has previously promised to launch or expand, such as an Apple Pay Later financing option and an Apple Card savings account for earning interest on Daily Cash. At least one feature listed below will be part of iOS...
Read Full Article
top stories 24dec2022

Top Stories: All-New Mac Pro in Testing, AirTag Updates, and More

Saturday December 24, 2022 6:00 am PST by
It's Christmas Eve, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been much in the way of Apple news and rumors in recent days as we've been hearing details about Apple's plans for the Mac Pro, iPhone SE, and more. In other news, Apple has detailed changes it made in a couple of recent AirTags firmware updates, while the company appears to have pulled back a new Home app architecture it began offering...
Read Full Article35 comments