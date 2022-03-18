Apple Studio Display Runs Full Version of iOS 15.4

by

The Apple Studio Display runs a full version of iOS 15.4, Daring Fireball's John Gruber has highlighted.

iOS 15
In System Information, under "Graphics/Displays," the Studio Display's software can be seen, showing that it runs "Version 15.4 (Build 19E241)." This is the exact same build number as iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, indicating that the Studio Display runs the full version of iOS.

The Studio Display contains an A13 Bionic chip, the same chip from the iPhone 11 lineup, 2020 iPhone SE, ninth-generation iPad, to support its 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front-facing camera with Center Stage and six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. While the presence of the A13 chip indicated that the display likely ran a variant of existing Apple software, in much the same way that the HomePod and HomePod mini run a version of tvOS, the device's exact software was unknown until now.

studio display firmwareThe Studio Display's firmware in System Information (via Daring Fireball).

Yesterday, the first reviews of the Studio Display were released, with a common complaint among reviewers being that the built-in webcam's image quality ranges anywhere from an "old BlackBerry" to downright "awful" in their hands-on testing. In his detailed review of the Studio Display, Gruber said that the camera is "crushingly disappointing" and "astonishingly poor," with the image being "terrible" and Center Stage being "glitchy."

Even without harsh sunlight, all images from the Studio Display camera, in all lighting conditions, are grainy, lacking in contrast, and make skin tones look cadaveric.

[...]

... How can the image quality from the camera on a $1600 display be so much worse — laughably worse — than the image quality from a $600 iPad Air that uses the exact same camera hardware? Let alone comparing it to the front-facing camera on the $430 iPhone SE, which makes the Studio Display camera look like a toy. And we waited years for Apple to ship this display. Again, it's usable. All sorts of people use way worse cameras for videoconferencing every day. But this image quality is embarrassing from a company that considers itself the leading camera company in the world... I expected to be impressed by the Studio Display camera. Instead, I'm baffled. I don't understand how this shipped.

It gets even worse. The Center Stage feature on the Studio Display should be called Off-Center Stage. Move around a bit or turn your head to the side and you get framed off to the side, even though you're sitting directly in front of the center of the display. It takes up to 5 seconds for Center Stage to catch up and re-center you in the frame, which it does slowly and sheepishly, as though it's embarrassed...

Apple told reviewers that it "discovered an issue where the system is not behaving as expected" and will be "making improvements in a software update." Apple did not specify what "improvements" will be made, and no timeframe was provided for the update. Gruber concluded:

The Off-Center Stage thing is obviously a bug, and I expect that to be fixed. The overall image quality, I'll bet, can and will be improved to some degree via software updates, but I'll be surprised — happily surprised, but surprised — if a software update can turn this camera into something Apple should be proud of. Maybe, though, given that it's the same camera hardware as the front-facing camera on the new iPad Air and last year's iPad Pros. But I'm not holding my breath.

With the confirmation that the Studio Display runs iOS, Apple's planned update to improve the quality of the webcam will presumably come as part of an iOS update. Other information about how software updates for the Studio Display work is as yet unknown.

Related Roundups: Apple Pro Display XDR, Apple Studio Display
Related Forum: Mac Accessories

Top Rated Comments

UltimateSyn Avatar
UltimateSyn
1 hour ago at 05:45 am
I wish it ran full-fledged tvOS so you could use it when a Mac isn't connected - or supported wireless Sidecar / Universal Control. There are a few really cool features that Apple's team was uniquely positioned to implement, with their software and the A13, yet passed up on.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Abazigal Avatar
Abazigal
1 hour ago at 05:48 am
Imagine if it came with an M1 chip instead and people could side load macOS on it. That's your 27" iMac right there. ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
azentropy Avatar
azentropy
1 hour ago at 05:57 am
Shame it doesn't run tvOS. Would have put it in a whole other category if it could also function as a standalone AppleTV too.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
1 hour ago at 06:00 am

I wish it ran full-fledged tvOS so you could use it when a Mac isn't connected - or supported wireless Sidecar / Universal Control. There are a few really cool features that Apple's team was uniquely positioned to implement, with their software and the A13, yet passed up on.
I was really expecting this feature when the rumors were going around. Seems like a lot of extra hardware to power some speakers and a camera.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
n0va Avatar
n0va
1 hour ago at 05:45 am
excited for the jailbreak
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RammyXX Avatar
RammyXX
54 minutes ago at 06:06 am

There are a few really cool features that Apple's team was uniquely positioned to implement (...) yet passed up on.
This is exactly the sentiment I have with Apple products these days. So much missed opportunity, or deliberate omissions of features to push services (looking at you Home Pod, unable to play my iTunes library because of Apple Music).
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 15

Apple Releases iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 With Face ID Mask Unlock, New Emoji, Universal Control, and More

Monday March 14, 2022 9:45 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021. iOS and iPadOS 15.4 come a month after the launch of iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1. The iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To...
Read Full Article214 comments
macOS Monterey on MBP Feature

Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.3 With Universal Control, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking on M1 Macs and More

Monday March 14, 2022 9:44 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.3, the third major update to the macOS Monterey operating system that launched in October 2021. macOS Monterey 12.3 comes more than a month after the launch of macOS 12.2, an update that addressed a Safari vulnerability. The ‌‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.3‌‌ update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System ...
Read Full Article232 comments
iPhone 14 Pro 91mobiles

First Alleged CAD Renders of iPhone 14 Pro Show Pill-Shaped and Circular Cutouts Replacing Notch

Wednesday March 16, 2022 6:08 am PDT by
India-based tech blog 91Mobiles posted a series of renders on Wednesday that it claims are based on leaked factory CAD images of Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro. Apple is widely expected to remove the notch on the Pro models in the iPhone 14 series, and the images offer an idea of how Apple's flagship device will look with hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display....
Read Full Article166 comments
universal control sidecar

PSA: Universal Control and Sidecar Can Be Used At the Same Time in macOS 12.3

Tuesday March 15, 2022 5:12 am PDT by
Before macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 were released to the public, many beta testers who tried Universal Control were unable to get it working if they were already using an iPad in Sidecar mode, but it turns out that in the final release you can actually enable both Universal Control and Sidecar simultaneously on different devices, provided your setup allows for this. In the final version of...
Read Full Article63 comments
mac studio early arrival

Lucky Customer Receives Mac Studio Days Ahead of Schedule

Tuesday March 15, 2022 12:38 pm PDT by
The Mac Studio isn't set to launch until Friday, March 18, but a French Apple fan was able to secure his new machine today due to a store error. As relayed to Mac4Ever, an unnamed store gave the customer the Mac Studio early, and he has shared an initial photo of the new device. According to Mac4Ever, the customer, Simon, will be providing additional photos of the Mac Studio later today, but ...
Read Full Article200 comments