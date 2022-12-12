YouTube's Apple TV App is Crashing and Causing Issues For Users After Latest Update

YouTube's Apple TV app is crashing and causing some issues for users when they try to exit out of the app, according to user reports online.



On Twitter and Reddit, users report that when trying to exit out of the YouTube app, their ‌Apple TV‌ becomes unresponsive and shows a black screen. The issue begins when users press the back button on their ‌Apple TV‌ remote, which then causes the YouTube app to ask users to confirm they wish to exit the app. Doing so causes the screen to go black, with users having no choice but to force close the app or disconnect and replug their ‌Apple TV‌. To force close an app on ‌Apple TV‌, double press the TV button on the remote, find the desired app, and swipe up on the trackpad.

@youtube you have a bug in latest Apple TV version of the app. New Exit confirmation takes user to black screen instead of tvOS home. #fail — Nick Miller (@nickmil) December 12, 2022

Hey @YouTube please get rid of the exit screen on your AppleTV app. It’s annoying and doesn’t work. It was not needed before and is not needed now. — Peter Soeth (@milehighsoapbox) December 12, 2022

@TeamYouTube hi the YouTube app on Apple TV is asking if we want to exit YouTube when we try to back out of the application using the menu button on the Apple Remote. When I tap on the exit button to confirm exiting, the screen goes black and is stuck. — Harleen (@harleenmittal) December 12, 2022

Yeah, gonna need @YouTube to fix this bullshit “are you sure you want to exit” glitch on the Apple TV app like yesterday, this is annoying AF. — National Champion Katie 🎄✨ (@KatelynGee) December 12, 2022

Hey @YouTube your last app update for the AppleTV needs work. It now asks me if I want to exit(never did before). If I click exit, it just makes the screen turn black, it doesn’t actually exit out to the AppleTV Home Screen. I have to force quit the app every time. — katie treadwell (@ktgumdrop) December 11, 2022

YouTube has remained relatively quiet on the issue, telling frustrated users on Twitter to try deleting and reinstalling the app, despite those steps doing little to resolve the issue. Users affected by the bug are advised to make sure their YouTube app and ‌Apple TV‌ are up to date.