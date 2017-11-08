High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
Apple May Launch Augmented Reality Headset With Custom 'rOS' Operating System by 2020
Apple is ramping up development of an augmented reality headset that will have its own display and run on a new chip and operating system, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.
A fanciful mockup of digital glasses via TechAcute
Apple aims to have technology ready for the headset by 2019, and could ship a product as early as 2020, the report claims. But the development timeline is said to be "very aggressive" and could still change.
The headset's custom operating system, based on iOS, is reportedly dubbed "rOS" for "reality operating system."
An augmented reality headset is one of several hardware and software projects that a team of Apple software engineers are supposedly working on under the umbrella code name of "T288" in Cupertino and Sunnyvale.
The same team was behind ARKit, which provides developers with tools to create augmented reality apps for iPhones and iPads.
Gurman previously reported that Apple was considering a pair of smart glasses that would connect wirelessly to an iPhone, much like the Apple Watch, and display "images and other information" to the wearer.
The Financial Times has also reported about Apple experimenting with "several different kinds" of wearable augmented reality prototypes, as it tries to figure out the "most compelling application" for a headset.
Apple CEO Tim Cook alluded to any headset being at least a few years away during a recent interview about augmented reality.
"Today I can tell you that the technology itself doesn't exist to do that in a quality way," Cook said. "We don't give a rats about being first, we want to be best in creating people's experiences. Something that you would see out in the market any time soon would not be something that any of us would be satisfied with."
42 minutes ago at 04:56 am
CAN WE JUST GET IOS TO WORK BEFORE THEY CREATE A 4TH OS!
35 minutes ago at 05:03 am
iGlasses could be the first product where Apple turns me into an early adopter.
I think the development will have issues with battery and logic board housing, when I think of glasses - the device can't be thick and bulky to match the Apple design philosophy.
I think the development will have issues with battery and logic board housing, when I think of glasses - the device can't be thick and bulky to match the Apple design philosophy.
28 minutes ago at 05:10 am
Must have a camera bump!
39 minutes ago at 04:59 am
Wearing stuff on the face hmmm - If anyone could do it, it would be Apple but I'm highly skeptical.
15 minutes ago at 05:24 am
I have no doubt that Apple is spending R&D money on tech like this, and proof-of concept devices could very well look similar to that image while they work to perfect the technology behind it, but it will be a cold day in hell when Ive releases something out of his lab that looks like that mock up.
31 minutes ago at 05:08 am
I like the idea of using this when traveling abroad, but I’m most excited to see what augmented reality can do on a windshield in a vehicle.
29 minutes ago at 05:09 am
How about that Mac Mini Tim? Or that new new Mac Pro? How are they going?
Launching 2028. As this and other gadgets get all the R&D
45 minutes ago at 04:53 am
It would be funny to have to upgrade my glasses every year. My last upgrade was 4 years ago.
10 minutes ago at 05:28 am
Would be pretty huge for location data. Showing stores and info about the stores as you walk past. Food places and others too. I could see it being pretty big for augmented reality maps.
They’ve showed this with phones before
[MEDIA=youtube]YJg02ivYzSs[/MEDIA]
32 minutes ago at 05:06 am
How about that Mac Mini Tim? Or that new new Mac Pro? How are they going?
