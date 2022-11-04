Belkin Debuts Official MagSafe Car Charging Mount

There are other magnetic car charger solutions on the market, but this is the first that provides full 15W charging for compatible MagSafe-enabled iPhone models.
Priced at $100, the Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger is designed to attach to the vent inside of a car. It can be used in landscape or portrait mode, and it comes with a USB-C cable and a CLA charger that can be plugged into a car lighter socket.
Belkin is selling the Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe exclusively from the online Apple Store, and it can be preordered starting today with an official launch coming November 14.
Apple's online store has also added a number of other products today, including two new MagSafe mounts from Joby. There are two options, a standard GripTight GorillaPod mount for $70 and a MagSafe Vlogging Kit for $220, which comes with a stand, LED light, and microphone.
Other new accessories include updated Logitech Keyboard Cases, new AirTag holders, MacBook sleeves, and more, with a full list on Apple's Accessories page.
Tuesday November 1, 2022 2:06 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Top Rated Comments
I do want it though, the MagSafe and vent holder I’m using is no where near as good as the 7.5 Belkin MagSafe I already have. Pricing is rich. Looks like a $40-$50 premium over using my current methods.
and kudos belkin for making the cable fully attached to the damn hing, very apple thing to do
I have a similar one and my 12PM overheats regularly when charging and gps, especially if it’s sunny outside.