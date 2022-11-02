Next iOS 16.2 Beta to Enable 5G in India, Apple Confirms

The upcoming developer and public beta of iOS 16.2 will officially enable 5G for iPhone in India on select carriers, Apple has told Indian Express.



Apple had previously confirmed it was working with carriers in India, including Airtel and Jio, to bring 5G support to ‌iPhone‌ users in the country. Apple said it would begin its 5G rollout in the country in December. Now, the company says starting with the upcoming iOS 16.2 beta, users on Airtel and Jio networks will gain access to faster 5G connectivity.

Apple released the first beta of iOS 16.2 to developers and public beta testers last week, and the software is expected to launch in mid-December, coinciding with Apple's promise of a December rollout of 5G in India. iOS 16.2 includes several new features and refinements, including the new Freeform app and an updated architecture in the Home app.