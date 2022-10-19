Apple Eliminates Headphone Jack From Latest-Generation iPad Lineup
As rumored, the new tenth-generation iPad comes without a headphone jack. Following its debut, Apple has now removed the 3.5mm connector from all of the latest-generation iPad models in its lineup.
The ninth-generation entry level iPad, which Apple continues to sell, is now the only remaining tablet in Apple's iPad range that has the 3.5mm connector.
For users of the newer iPad who want to use wired headphones, or in scenarios where wired headsets remain widely used, such as in classrooms, Apple sells a $9 USB-C-to-3.5mm adapter.
Apple gradually removed the 3.5mm connector from its iPhones, and then from the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini, in that order. When Apple stops selling the previous-generation iPad, it will be the death knell for the headphones connector on the company's tablets, and among Apple's hardware it will be only Macs that include the jack.
