Apple Store Down Ahead of Rumored New iPad Pro Announcement

Apple's online storefront has gone down ahead of the expected announcement of new iPad models via press release.

Upon the store going down, Apple CEO Tim Cook seemingly tweeted a teaser for a new product announcements with the hashtag "#TakeNote," in what could allude to the Apple Pencil and the notetaking capabilities of the ‌iPad‌:

Yesterday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple was planning to announce new iPad Pro models today. The announcement is expected to come via a press release on Apple's Newsroom site.

The next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ models are expected to feature the M2 chip, MagSafe wireless charging, two new four-pin connectors on the top and bottom side edges, and camera upgrades. The update has been expected for some time, not least because the current ‌iPad Pro‌ models are over 18 months old.

Apple is also rumored to be planning to release a 10th-generation entry-level iPad with a larger 10.5-inch display, a USB-C port, flat edges, the A14 Bionic chip, 5G support on cellular models, and potentially a Touch ID power button and a landscape FaceTime camera. It remains unclear if this device will also be announced today alongside the new ‌iPad Pro‌ models.

More to follow...