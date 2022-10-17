Gurman: Apple to Announce New iPad Pro With M2 Chip This Tuesday

Apple plans to announce new iPad Pro models with the M2 chip this Tuesday, October 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Gurman previously said the updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models would be announced "in a matter of days." In a tweet today, he narrowed down the timeframe to tomorrow. Key new features rumored for the device include the same M2 chip as found in the MacBook Air and MagSafe wireless charging support. No major design changes are expected for the iPad Pro this year, suggesting the update will be a relatively minor spec bump.

The new iPad Pro models will likely be announced with a press release on the Apple Newsroom.