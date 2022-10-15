Gurman: New M2 iPad Pro Models to Be Announced 'In a Matter of Days'

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, codenamed J617 and J620, will be the first update to the higher-end iPad since April 2021, where both models gained the M1 chip and a new 12.-9-inch mini-LED display. For their first update in a year and a half, the upcoming iPad Pro models are expected to gain the M2 Apple silicon chip, offering faster performance and possibly new charging capabilities.
For design, the new iPads will look like the current models, with no significant changes expected. Early rumors said that the smaller 11-inch model would gain a mini-LED display, currently only available on the larger 12.9-inch model, but that is no longer expected to happen.
The new iPad Pro models could also feature some form of MagSafe charging capabilities, as per previous reports. There is also the possibility the new iPad Pro models could feature reverse-wireless charging capabilities, allowing users to charge their iPhone or AirPods on the back of the iPad.
Given the incremental update expected for the upcoming iPads, Apple is no longer planning an event for October. Apple is expected to launch the new iPads and updates to the Mac lineup through press releases and updates on its website.
Alongside the new iPad Pro models, Apple is also expected to release iPadOS 16 later this month. Unlike in past years, this year's iPadOS and iOS updates were not released simultaneously. Instead, Apple delayed iPadOS 16 until later in the fall to allow it more time to refine the update and work on Stage Manager. Stage Manager is a new multi-tasking and windowing system for specific iPad models that continues to face bugs, despite iPadOS 16's release in just a few weeks.
In a few weeks, Apple will release iOS 16.1 for all compatible iPhones, marking the first major update to the iOS 16 operating system since its public release in September.
With iOS 16.1, Apple is bringing several new changes, features, and bug fixes to iPhone users.
While it looks increasingly likely that Apple will not be holding an October event this year, the company still has a lot on its agenda this month, with multiple new product launches and software releases expected over the coming weeks.
With the iPhone 14 Plus launch in the rearview mirror, we have recapped what else to expect from Apple through the remainder of October below.
iPadOS 16...
Apple does not plan to provide recently announced employee perks to workers at a Maryland store who have unionized, reports Bloomberg. Apple this week announced plans to offer employees additional funds for education and new health care features in some states, but unionized employees at the Towson, Maryland Apple Store will not receive these benefits.
Towson workers were told that the store ...
Earlier this year, Apple launched a feature allowing residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age.
As we wait for IDs in the Wallet app to expand to additional U.S. states, here is everything you need to know about how the feature ...
iOS 16 adds native support for the Dvorak keyboard layout on the iPhone, providing users with an alternative to the standard QWERTY layout. The newly added option was noted by @aaronp613 and others back in July, but the feature stayed largely under the radar until it was highlighted this week by Ars Technica and The Verge.
Dvorak was designed to make two-handed typing faster and more
Google last week unveiled the Pixel Watch, a Wear OS-based smart watch that has a round display and a suite of health tracking features. We picked up a Pixel Watch and thought we'd compare it to Apple's newest flagship wristworn device, the Apple Watch Series 8.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Since the Apple Watch launched in 2015, Apple has not strayed from a...
Thursday October 13, 2022 1:15 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has criticized Apple's pricing strategy by claiming that the tech giant typically "charges as much as it can" for hardware, whereas Meta will take a different approach by selling products like its new $1500 AR/VR headset at a "break even" price point, or in some cases even a loss (via Business Insider).
In a podcast interview following the launch of Meta's new "Quest ...
Apple is reportedly working on a new version of the Messages app that could be released alongside its mixed-reality headset next year.
Twitter leaker known as "Majin Bu" today claimed that Apple is working on a completely new version of iMessage, featuring a new home view, chat rooms, video clips, and more. The app purportedly offers "new chat features in AR"
Amazon Prime Early Access is coming to a close later today, so we're quickly recapping all of the best Apple deals that are still live on Amazon right now. Shipping may be slightly delayed, but all of the products listed below remain at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a...
Now that Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has ended, many of the week's best sales have expired. However, we're tracking two Apple products that remain at their best-ever prices even after the end of the event, including the Apple Watch Series 8 and iPad mini 6.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small ...
