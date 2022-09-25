Gurman: New iPads and Macs Could Be Announced Through a Press Release, No October Event

by

Apple could decide to release its remaining products for 2022, which includes an updated iPad Pro, Mac mini, and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, through a press release on its website rather than a digital event, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Tim Cook Apple Event
In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is currently "likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases, updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press" rather than a digital event. Rumors had suggested that Apple was planning a second fall event in October that would focus on the Mac and iPad, but that may no longer be the case.

Apple has three things on the roster for the remainder of 2022: an 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ with the M2 chip, an updated ‌Mac mini‌ with the ‌M2‌ and yet announced "‌M2‌ Pro" chip, and updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

Apple announced the ‌M2‌ chip in June for the redesigned MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro earlier this June at WWDC. Other than the new chip, the updates to the Mac and ‌iPad‌ will be relatively incremental upgrades with no major design changes rumored for the products. Apple has released products via press release in the past, such as the AirPods Max and the original AirPods Pro.

Related Roundups: iPad Pro, Mac mini, 14 & 16" MacBook Pro
Tags: Mark Gurman, 2022 Mac Mini Guide, 2022 iPad Pro Guide, 2022 MacBook Pro Guide
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Don't Buy), Mac Mini (Don't Buy), 12.9" iPad Pro (Don't Buy), 14" & 16" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy)
Related Forums: iPad, Mac mini, MacBook Pro

Top Rated Comments

dantracht Avatar
dantracht
39 minutes ago at 06:52 am
Logical if they're just spec bumps to M2.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
36 minutes ago at 06:54 am
no problemo.

just let me know when i can buy an M2 Mac Mini. don't need a fancy over the top produced and edited video with "we think you'll love it ?" every 2 seconds.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
34 minutes ago at 06:56 am
Keep your older models everyone. Lol. This is just a minor spec bump.

14/16 MBP users, don’t do it. Your laptop is still powerful.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sublunar Avatar
sublunar
36 minutes ago at 06:54 am

Logical if they're just spec bumps to M2.
I'd concur with that, don't think there's anything new to be added where the 14" and 16" models are concerned. M2 Mini might end up with the same chassis and just an SoC update like the MacBook Pro 13" got and the iPad Pros might well just get the same treatment too - they might not even see mini LED on the 11" as worth mentioning although most commentators have said that's not happening either.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
35 minutes ago at 06:55 am

no problemo.

just let me know when i can buy an M2 Mac Mini. don't need a fancy over the top produced and edited video with "we think you'll love it ?" every 2 seconds.
Same, M2 Mini is a day one purchase for me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
33 minutes ago at 06:58 am

Agreed. This likely means no big new product and likely just minor internal improvements.

I was wondering if we’d see a new HomePod or ATV though.
I don't think we're seeing either of those until Spring. A new HP would deserve an event of some kind. Also, the ATV 4K took 4 years between updates, so why rush now.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.0.2 With Bug Fixes for iPhone 14 Pro Camera Vibration, Copy/Paste Issue and More

Thursday September 22, 2022 1:04 pm PDT by
Apple today released iOS 16.0.2, addressing a number of bugs that iPhone 14 owners have been experiencing since the new devices launched. iOS 16.0.2 comes two weeks after the launch of iOS 16, and it follows iOS 16.0.1, an update made available to iPhone 14 owners on launch day. The update is available for all iPhones that are capable of running iOS 16. The iOS 16.0.2 update can be...
Read Full Article300 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors yellowbg

Don't Want the Apple Watch Ultra or Series 8? Amazon Has Record Low Prices on Series 7 Models This Week

Friday September 23, 2022 6:56 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are now available to purchase, but if you aren't interested in these updates you can save a lot of money on Series 7 models right now on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. The best deals are on cellular...
Read Full Article24 comments
Dynamic Island For Android Users Feature

Android App Copying iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Released on Play Store

Thursday September 22, 2022 7:57 am PDT by
A copycat version of the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island has arrived on Android's Google Play Store in the form of an app called "dynamicSpot." The app, still in beta, offers customers several different experiences at the top of their smartphones. In its current form, dynamicSpot offers playback control for songs, timers, battery status, and more features coming soon, according to the app's...
Read Full Article209 comments
maxresdefault

Video Review: Four Days With the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Wednesday September 21, 2022 7:49 am PDT by
Apple on Friday released the new iPhone 14 models, and MacRumors videographer Dan picked one up on launch day. He's been using the iPhone 14 Pro Max non-stop since it came out, and over on the MacRumors YouTube channel, has shared his initial thoughts on the day-to-day experience with the latest iPhone. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Dan's mini review highlights...
Read Full Article137 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1

New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros Reportedly Launching Later This Year

Friday September 23, 2022 7:08 am PDT by
Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro models in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to supply chain publication DigiTimes. The report does not mention specific models, but it very likely refers to the next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros given that the 13-inch model was already updated earlier this year. There has been uncertainty surrounding the timing of new 14-inch and...
Read Full Article167 comments
facebook meta

Meta Sued Over Tracking iPhone Users Despite Apple's Privacy Features

Thursday September 22, 2022 5:12 am PDT by
Meta is facing a new proposed class action lawsuit that accuses it of tracking and collecting the personal data of iPhone users, despite features and policies made by Apple which are meant to stop that same type of tracking. In August, it was revealed that with the Facebook and Instagram apps, Meta can track all of a user's key taps, keyboard inputs, and more, when using the in-app browser....
Read Full Article164 comments
AirPods Max 2022 Colors

Ten Things AirPods Pro 2 Tell Us About AirPods Max 2

Saturday September 24, 2022 1:00 am PDT by
Upon the release of the second-generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max became the oldest current-generation AirPods product still in Apple's lineup. Introducing several new features like Adaptive Transparency and the H2 chip, the second-generation AirPods Pro may provide some of the best indications yet of what to expect from the second-generation AirPods Max. Almost two years later, rumors...
Read Full Article112 comments
new airpods pro ear tips

Apple Explains Why Second-Generation AirPods Pro Ear Tips Are Incompatible With Original AirPods Pro

Thursday September 22, 2022 3:12 pm PDT by
Apple today explained why the new silicone ear tips for the second-generation AirPods Pro are not officially compatible with the original AirPods Pro. In an updated support document, Apple said the original AirPods Pro ear tips have "noticeably denser mesh" than the second-generation ear tips. Apple did not provide any additional details, but the mesh density could result in acoustical...
Read Full Article97 comments
AirPods Pro Second Generation 2 Pairing Feature 1

AirPods Pro 2 Engravings Appear in iOS During Pairing and Connecting

Friday September 23, 2022 9:40 am PDT by
Customers who personalize their second-generation AirPods Pro charging case with an engraving will now have that engraving reflected directly on iOS as they pair and connect their AirPods Pro. Apple allows customers to personalize their AirPods Pro charging case with a special engraving that can include select emojis and Memojis. Unlike before, starting with the second-generation AirPods...
Read Full Article106 comments