Five Major Products to Expect From Apple in 2023

As we approach the end of a busy product release cycle for Apple, with just new iPads and Macs left to be announced next month, we set our sights on 2023. Apple is rumored to have several major products in the pipeline for next year, including new Macs, a new HomePod, a VR/AR headset, and so much more.

tim cook spring loaded event
Other than new iPhones and Apple Watches, which are expected every year, there are other products to look forward to from Apple. Below, we've rounded up five major products other than the iPhone 15 you can expect to launch next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter.

15-Inch MacBook Air

Flat MacBook Air 15 Feature
Apple is expected to release a 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023, as previously rumored and once again reaffirmed today by Gurman. The ‌MacBook Air‌ is rumored to be similar in display size to the 16-inch MacBook Pro but with a thinner and lighter design. The current ‌MacBook Air‌ measures 13-inches, and the 15-inch ‌‌MacBook Air‌‌ would use the same design as the current model, which was introduced in June.

iMac With M3 Chip

m1 imac colors
Apple is working on a new iMac that it plans to launch next year, according to Gurman. The new ‌iMac‌ will feature the M3 Apple silicon chip, but other details, including its design and size, are yet to be seen. Apple is also working on an "‌iMac‌ Pro," but whether or not that's the rumored M3 ‌iMac‌ or a separate standalone product is unclear.

Apple TV, HomePod, and FaceTime Camera All In One

HomePod FaceTime 3D Blue
Apple is working on a new product for the home that combines a HomePod with an Apple TV and a FaceTime camera. The product was originally reported in April 2021, and Gurman today said it could launch towards the end of 2023. "The device's other capabilities would include standard ‌Apple TV‌ box functions like watching video and gaming plus smart speaker uses such as playing music and using Apple's Siri digital assistant," Bloomberg said in a previous report.

Additional details about the product, including its form factor and price, are not yet known, but with a launch possibly slated for sometime next year, more details may emerge in the coming months.

Reality Pro Headset

apple mixed reality headset mockup feature purple
Perhaps one of the first Apple product launches in 2023 will be the company's long-rumored AR/VR headset. According to several reports, Apple is planning to release its headset, which it may call "Reality Pro," next year. Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has reported that Apple is planning an event as soon as January to announce the new headset.

A New HomePod

homepod feature blue
After discontinuing the product in March 2021, Apple is rumored to be working on a new full-sized HomePod to launch next year, according to Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to Gurman, the new HomePod will be sized similarly to the original HomePod with improved audio quality and powered by the S8 chip from the Apple Watch Series 8. The new HomePod could launch as early as the first quarter of 2023, according to Kuo.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
4 minutes ago at 11:06 am
The 15” MacBook Air is going to be awesome. Can’t wait!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
