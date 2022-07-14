Apple Mixed-Reality Headset on Schedule for Early 2023, Lighter Second-Gen Version With Call Capabilities Coming in 2024
Apple's rumored mixed-reality headset is on schedule to launch in early 2023, but a second-generation model with substantial upgrades is already in development for 2024, ETNews reports.
Suppliers are reportedly preparing to kick off mass production for Apple's headset in the fourth quarter of this year ahead of the product's launch early next year, but initial production volume is not expected to be large.
In line with previous reports, Apple's headset is said to feature a micro-OLED display supplied by Sony and LG Display that boasts a thin design and power-efficiency, three 3D-sensing modules from LG Innotek, and a mid- to low-specification camera from a supplier in China.
The headset will focus on entertainment and games, but will effectively serve as a testing device to prepare the market for a better, second-generation product, which the report claims is already in development. The second-generation Apple headset is said to be scheduled to release in 2024 and will tout a lighter design, the ability to make calls, and ultra high-definition cameras from LG Innotek.
Apple purportedly plans to differentiate its augmented-reality and virtual-reality devices from other companies like Meta, Sony, and Google with better usability, content, and portability. Samsung is expected to release a competing device after observing Apple's headset launch and its impact on the market.

