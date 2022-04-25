Apple Already Working On iMac With 'M3' Chip, iMac Pro Also Under Development But Won't Launch Anytime Soon
Apple is already working on an iMac that features the "M3" Apple silicon chip, alongside development on at least nine new Macs that feature the company's next-generation of Apple silicon, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported.
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman has said that work on an iMac with an M3 chip is already underway, but specific details of the iMac, including whether it'll be a follow-up to the updated 24-inch model or a larger model are not disclosed. Gurman added that an iMac Pro is also in the works but that it won't launch "anytime soon."
Since then, I've heard that the M2 chips aren't the only ones in testing within Apple. And if you're waiting for a new iMac, I'm hearing an M3 version of that desktop is already in the works—though I imagine it won't launch until the end of next year at the earliest. Also, for those asking, I still think an iMac Pro is coming. It just won't be anytime soon.
Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple is hard at work on a host of new Macs destined to be released throughout the remainder of this year and early into 2023. The new Macs include a revamped entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, a completely redesigned MacBook Air, and updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.
Apple is rumored to showcase its M2 chip later this year, which will be the company's first significant addition to its Mac Apple silicon family since the launch of the original M1 chip in November 2020.
The baseline M2 chip, expected to power the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air, is rumored to include the same 8-core CPU as M1 but with speed and efficiency improvements. As for GPU, the M2 will consist of 9 and 10-core GPU options, up from the 7 and 8-core GPU options in the original M1 chip.
For a full roundup of everything we know about the M2 chip, see our guide.
Popular Stories
This week saw a good mix of Apple news and rumors, including an update for Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack that will let you charge your iPhone more quickly while on the go and some fresh iPhone 14 lineup rumors.
Other topics included Samsung's new M8 display as a competitor to Apple's Studio Display, a fresh round of operating system betas, and more, so read on below for all of the details!
...
Samsung recently introduced the M8, a new 32-inch 4K display that's priced at $700, making it less than half as expensive as the Studio Display from Apple. We picked up one of the displays and thought we'd compare it to the Studio Display in our latest YouTube video to see how it performs and whether you can save some money by going with a cheaper option.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
The Apple Cash virtual debit card appears to be switching networks from Discover to Visa, as revealed in some updated images on Apple's website and noted by Twitter user @Kanjo.
Since its launch, Apple Cash (originally known as Apple Pay Cash) has been operated through a partnership with Green Dot Bank on the Discover network. Discover is one of the smaller card networks and is accepted in...
The iPhone 14 lineup will be available in a refreshed lineup of color options, including an all-new purple color, and feature a new True Tone flash design, according to a sketchy rumor shared by an unverified source (via AppleTrack).
The post, which has since been deleted, comes from an unverified source on Chinese social media site Weibo and claimed to reveal the full range of color options ...
Originally announced at CES back in January, the U.S. version of Anker's highly anticipated 736 USB charger is now available through Amazon for $75.99 in black/silver.
Using Anker's GaN II technology, the 100-watt 736 charger is 34% smaller than Apple's 96-watt charger, yet offers the flexibility of three USB ports to charge multiple devices when needed.
The 736 includes two USB-C ports...
Apple today announced in a support document that macOS Server is being discontinued as of April 21, 2022. Apple has been phasing out macOS Server for several years now, and the company is finally ready to shut it down for good.
macOS Server 5.12.2 will be the last version of the app, and macOS Server services have now been migrated to macOS. Popular macOS Server capabilities that include...
Details of Sony's next-generation WH-1000XM5 headphones have been leaked, revealing a new design and more advanced specifications compared to the company's current premium offering.
When it comes to wireless noise-canceling audio, Sony's existing flagship WH-1000MX4 headphones are among the best on the market and arguably the biggest rival of AirPods Max, so what Sony has next up its sleeve...
The iPhone 14 Pro could feature significantly rounder corners to match the larger rear camera array, according to Apple concept graphic renderer Ian Zelbo.
Zelbo, who is best known for creating renders of upcoming Apple devices based on leaked information, including the Mac Studio, Studio Display, rumored mixed-reality headset, and more, believes that the iPhone 14 Pro models are likely to...
Members of the European Parliament this week voted overwhelmingly in support of legislation that will compel Apple to offer a USB-C port on all iPhones, iPads, and AirPods in Europe.
The proposal, known as a directive, will force all consumer electronics manufacturers who sell devices in Europe to ensure that all new phones, tablets, laptops, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, handheld...
Top Rated Comments
Apple will work on an M4 imac and macbook air someday...YOU HEAR THIS HERE FIRST
Dont tell us, Apple is working on A18 for the iphone ?!
ProMotion will eventually arrival on iPhone and Mac.
Face ID will eventually arrival on Mac.
M3 will have more CPU/GPU cores than M2 and beat M1 Pro. In fact, M2 score will be very near to the M1 Pro but without those encode units.
iPad Air and iPad mini will share iPad Pro design but without key feature "ProMotion".
EVERYONE can guess and predict just as good as them....