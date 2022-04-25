Apple Already Working On iMac With 'M3' Chip, iMac Pro Also Under Development But Won't Launch Anytime Soon

Apple is already working on an iMac that features the "M3" Apple silicon chip, alongside development on at least nine new Macs that feature the company's next-generation of Apple silicon, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported.



In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman has said that work on an ‌iMac‌ with an M3 chip is already underway, but specific details of the ‌iMac‌, including whether it'll be a follow-up to the updated 24-inch model or a larger model are not disclosed. Gurman added that an ‌iMac‌ Pro is also in the works but that it won't launch "anytime soon."



Since then, I've heard that the M2 chips aren't the only ones in testing within Apple. And if you're waiting for a new iMac, I'm hearing an M3 version of that desktop is already in the works—though I imagine it won't launch until the end of next year at the earliest. Also, for those asking, I still think an iMac Pro is coming. It just won't be anytime soon.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple is hard at work on a host of new Macs destined to be released throughout the remainder of this year and early into 2023. The new Macs include a revamped entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, a completely redesigned MacBook Air, and updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips.

Apple is rumored to showcase its ‌M2‌ chip later this year, which will be the company's first significant addition to its Mac Apple silicon family since the launch of the original M1 chip in November 2020.

The baseline ‌M2‌ chip, expected to power the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the ‌MacBook Air‌, is rumored to include the same 8-core CPU as ‌M1‌ but with speed and efficiency improvements. As for GPU, the ‌M2‌ will consist of 9 and 10-core GPU options, up from the 7 and 8-core GPU options in the original ‌‌M1‌‌ chip.

For a full roundup of everything we know about the ‌M2‌ chip, see our guide.