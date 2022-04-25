Apple Already Working On iMac With 'M3' Chip, iMac Pro Also Under Development But Won't Launch Anytime Soon

by

Apple is already working on an iMac that features the "M3" Apple silicon chip, alongside development on at least nine new Macs that feature the company's next-generation of Apple silicon, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported.

iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman has said that work on an ‌iMac‌ with an M3 chip is already underway, but specific details of the ‌iMac‌, including whether it'll be a follow-up to the updated 24-inch model or a larger model are not disclosed. Gurman added that an ‌iMac‌ Pro is also in the works but that it won't launch "anytime soon."

Since then, I've heard that the M2 chips aren't the only ones in testing within Apple. And if you're waiting for a new iMac, I'm hearing an M3 version of that desktop is already in the works—though I imagine it won't launch until the end of next year at the earliest. Also, for those asking, I still think an iMac Pro is coming. It just won't be anytime soon.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple is hard at work on a host of new Macs destined to be released throughout the remainder of this year and early into 2023. The new Macs include a revamped entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, a completely redesigned MacBook Air, and updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips.

Apple is rumored to showcase its ‌M2‌ chip later this year, which will be the company's first significant addition to its Mac Apple silicon family since the launch of the original M1 chip in November 2020.

The baseline ‌M2‌ chip, expected to power the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the ‌MacBook Air‌, is rumored to include the same 8-core CPU as ‌M1‌ but with speed and efficiency improvements. As for GPU, the ‌M2‌ will consist of 9 and 10-core GPU options, up from the 7 and 8-core GPU options in the original ‌‌M1‌‌ chip.

For a full roundup of everything we know about the ‌M2‌ chip, see our guide.

Top Rated Comments

Jeo_cz Avatar
Jeo_cz
56 minutes ago at 02:05 am
Wow, who would guess it. After M2 will come M3 in the next few years. And guess what, even iMac will receive it eventually. Call me the new insider. :-)
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
46 minutes ago at 02:15 am
Don't forget M4. Comes after.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
45 minutes ago at 02:16 am
M3 imac when we dont even have M2....
Apple will work on an M4 imac and macbook air someday...YOU HEAR THIS HERE FIRST
Dont tell us, Apple is working on A18 for the iphone ?!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gonsawa_ Avatar
gonsawa_
56 minutes ago at 02:04 am
I believe that we will see M3 sometime in 2024. M2 will launch in the second half of this year, at earliest, proving that we are expecting a 2 year cycle of Mx processors.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
No5tromo Avatar
No5tromo
44 minutes ago at 02:17 am

Don't forget M4. Comes after.
I wouldn't be surprised if M5 followed that. Knowing Apple that's exactly what they would do.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lam0218 Avatar
lam0218
38 minutes ago at 02:23 am
When I saw such prediction, I can't stop laughing....

ProMotion will eventually arrival on iPhone and Mac.

Face ID will eventually arrival on Mac.

M3 will have more CPU/GPU cores than M2 and beat M1 Pro. In fact, M2 score will be very near to the M1 Pro but without those encode units.

iPad Air and iPad mini will share iPad Pro design but without key feature "ProMotion".

EVERYONE can guess and predict just as good as them....
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
