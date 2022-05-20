Kuo: Apple to Release New HomePod in Late 2022 or Early 2023
Apple is working on an updated version of the HomePod that could come in the fourth quarter of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo says that there "may not be much innovation in hardware design" for the new HomePod, and there is no word on what size the device will be and if it will be a HomePod mini successor or a larger speaker.
Bloomberg
's Mark Gurman
previously said that Apple is considering a new version of the HomePod
that would be sized between the original HomePod and the HomePod mini, and it is possible that this is the speaker that Kuo is talking about.
Such a speaker would perhaps replace the now-discontinued HomePod, and it would be more expensive than the HomePod mini but less expensive than the larger HomePod.
Gurman also believes that Apple is working on speakers that are equipped with screens and cameras to compete with devices like the Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show, but those devices are not expected to be launching in the near future. In addition, Apple is exploring a device that is an iPad connected to a HomePod via a robotic arm so that the camera can follow a user around the room, and it is testing versions of the Apple TV that are combined with a HomePod.
Top Rated Comments
My biggest wish item was a simple 3.5mm input - I'd be much more inclined to just dock an iPod next to it and let it play local music than I am to try to AirPlay something to it. And for the price and 'premium range' they were going for, I feel like that's not a big ask.
Woo Hoo! I'm glad it's making a come back.
Apple: Please introduce new colors of line up. That would be awesome.
I'm still enjoying my 'original' Homepods, and I hope that this is a larger speaker than the HomePod mini.