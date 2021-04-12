Bloomberg: Apple Working on New Apple TV With Integrated HomePod Speaker and FaceTime Camera
Apple is working on a combined Apple TV with HomePod speaker that has a camera for video calls through a connected television set, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
From the report:
The company is working on a product that would combine an Apple TV set-top box with a HomePod speaker and include a camera for video conferencing through a connected TV and other smart-home functions, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters.
The device's other capabilities would include standard Apple TV box functions like watching video and gaming plus smart speaker uses such as playing music and using Apple's Siri digital assistant.
Following disappointing sales, Apple discontinued its original high-end HomePod in March, leaving many wondering if the company was working on a successor. The HomePod mini, which launched last year, has been much more popular thanks to its lower price.
Apple unified its engineering teams for HomePod and Apple TV last year, suggesting an integrated device offering the best of both worlds could be in the offing.
However, according to today's report, the product's development is still in the early stages, and Apple could choose not to launch the product or change key features.
Apple is known to be working on an updated version of the Apple TV that will allegedly have a gaming focus with an updated remote control, a faster processor, and increased storage capacity, although it seems likely that today's report is referencing another potential future product. Signs of the new Apple TV have been showing up in iOS since January 2020, so we are expecting to see a new Apple TV launch in 2021.
Today's report also mentions that Apple is working on a concept for a future HomePod design that has an iPad connected via a robotic arm, which could follow users around a room during video calls.
Top Rated Comments
1. An Apple TV with a single speaker? Do people not want stereo sound anymore when watching TV?
2. The large HomePods weren't popular because they were considered too expensive. How does throwing in an Apple TV, a screen, and a remote make it any less expensive?
3. Does this combination provide anything unique? We can already do FaceTime calls with our phones, laptops and tablets quite easily. We already have media streamers in all our TVs built in. Many of us already have smart speakers in our homes.
In short, I hope I am wrong again, but I struggle to see the value of this "product".
I don't think this makes sense. I really can't see the point. Never mind the practical nightmare of having to place the speaker so that the camera is reasonably positioned for picking up your face for video conferencing - all while it has to be physically connected to the TV display for streaming. Ugh.
Quality loudspeakers should be positioned based on acoustics and not where I want to make a videocall -
and most Apple TVs anyhow are already connected to an AVR that provides the loudspeaker connection.
So yes, they could integrate video-calling into an Apple TV - but it seems very strange to integrate a loudspeaker
in the line of the original HomePod.