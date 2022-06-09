Apple Working on 15-Inch MacBook Air and 12-Inch MacBook for 2023
Apple is working on a 15-inch MacBook Air that could be released as early as next spring, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The 15-inch MacBook Air would be close to the size of the larger-screened 16-inch MacBook Pro, and it would be Apple's largest MacBook Air to date. The current 2022 MacBook Air has the biggest display Apple has released so far at 13.6 inches.
The 15-inch MacBook Air would use the same design as the current 13.6-inch model, which eliminated the tapered frame that the MacBook Air used for years.
Alongside the 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple is working on a smaller 12-inch machine as well, though the naming of the tinier machine is unclear. Apple has not offered a 12-inch notebook since the 12-inch Retina MacBook that has since been discontinued.
The 15-inch MacBook Air could be released in early 2023 at a planned spring event, and the 12-inch MacBook could come at the end of 2023 or early 2024.
High-end MacBook Pro models equipped with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are in the works and could launch at the end of 2022, though Gurman warns that the release date could be pushed back until 2023.
The M2 Max chip will feature a 12-core CPU and up to a 38-core GPU, up from the 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU in the current M1 Max. Apple is also already developing M3 chips for machines that will come out further in the future.
Finally, Apple is developing new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models that are also expected to use the M-series chips, and these new iPads are planned for later in 2022.
15" MacBook Air with Mid-night blue would be an instant purchase for me.