Mophie Debuts New Powerstation Battery Packs and 120W GaN Travel Charging Kit

Mophie today announced the launch of a series of Apple-exclusive Powerstation battery packs and a 120W GaN Travel Kit, all of which can be purchased from Apple starting today.



Priced at $140, the Mophie Speedport 120W 4-Port GaN Wall Charger Travel Kit includes three USB-C PD ports and one USB-A port for charging up to four Apple devices at the same time. It offers a combined 120W, so it can charge a large device like a MacBook Pro alongside smaller devices like an iPad, Apple Watch, and iPhone. It comes with a travel case.



Available for $40, Mophie's Powerstation Mini offers up to 20W of PD power for charging an ‌iPhone‌, AirPods, or ‌iPad‌. It has a 5,000mAh battery and provides up to 21 hours of video playback. The Powerstation Mini is made from aluminum, it charges via USB-C, and has LED power indicator lights so you can check the charge level.



The $60 Mophie Powerstation has the same general design as the Powerstation Mini, but it comes with dual USB-C PD ports for charging two devices at one time. It has a 10,000mAh battery inside and charges at up to 24W, adding 43 hours of video playback.



Mophie's Powerstation Pro XL is a more powerful battery pack option, priced at $200. With 120W of combined power, it is able to charge a MacBook Pro, and it has three total ports if you need to charge multiple devices. The 100W main port can charge a MacBook, plus there's a 45W port and a 20W port for smaller devices. It has a 25,000mAh battery inside.



The final new Mophie product is the Powerstation 10K Stand with MagSafe, priced at $130. The Powerstation 10K Stand is a MagSafe battery pack and stand in one, providing an additional 39 hours of video playback to an ‌iPhone‌. It is compatible with ‌MagSafe‌ iPhones, charging at up to 15W, and can also be used to charge the AirPods. There's an included USB-C port that is able to deliver up to 20W of power.