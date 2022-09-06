What Not to Expect at Tomorrow's 'Far Out' iPhone 14 Event

Apple's largest event of the year takes place tomorrow, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, new Apple Watches, and new AirPods Pro.



While this is Apple's most anticipated and jam-packed event of the year, there are several products Apple is working on that won't see their debut tomorrow. We've rounded up three things you should not expect to see announced during tomorrow's event.

New iPad Pros



If you're hoping to see some iPad action tomorrow, you may want to think again. Apple is working on new ‌iPad‌ Pros with the M2 chip that it plans to announce at an event next month, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, so we're unlikely to see anything related to the ‌iPad‌ or iPadOS until then. Apple is also working on an updated entry-level ‌iPad‌, and while the company is planning an iPad-focused event for next month, a new base ‌iPad‌ launch tomorrow would not be unprecedented.



New Macs



Alongside new iPads later this fall, Apple is also planning to update the current Mac mini with M1 to feature the all-new ‌M2‌ Apple silicon chip. The upcoming ‌Mac mini‌, despite rumors, will feature no redesign and only a performance boost, according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which says it will launch in 2023. As a result, we're unlikely to see any news related to the ‌Mac mini‌ or any other Mac during the event tomorrow, which is expected to be iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods focused.



Any News on AR/VR Headset



If you look at Apple's event invite for tomorrow's event, you may think the company could be alluding to the long-rumored reveal of its AR/VR headset. Unfortunately, you'd be mistaken. Apple is not expected to discuss its future AR/VR plans during the event. Instead, it is rumored to be planning an event for January 2023 to unveil its first AR/VR headset named "Reality Pro."



What *To* Expect



On the flip side, expect Apple to announce the ‌iPhone 14‌, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, new Apple Watch models, ‌AirPods Pro‌, and more. For a full rundown of everything we're likely to hear about tomorrow, see our guide.