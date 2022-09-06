What Not to Expect at Tomorrow's 'Far Out' iPhone 14 Event

by

Apple's largest event of the year takes place tomorrow, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, new Apple Watches, and new AirPods Pro.

Apple Event Far Out Banner
While this is Apple's most anticipated and jam-packed event of the year, there are several products Apple is working on that won't see their debut tomorrow. We've rounded up three things you should not expect to see announced during tomorrow's event.

New iPad Pros

iPad Pro Big Ol Logo Orange
If you're hoping to see some iPad action tomorrow, you may want to think again. Apple is working on new ‌iPad‌ Pros with the M2 chip that it plans to announce at an event next month, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, so we're unlikely to see anything related to the ‌iPad‌ or iPadOS until then. Apple is also working on an updated entry-level ‌iPad‌, and while the company is planning an iPad-focused event for next month, a new base ‌iPad‌ launch tomorrow would not be unprecedented.

New Macs

m2 mac mini screen feature
Alongside new iPads later this fall, Apple is also planning to update the current Mac mini with M1 to feature the all-new ‌M2‌ Apple silicon chip. The upcoming ‌Mac mini‌, despite rumors, will feature no redesign and only a performance boost, according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which says it will launch in 2023. As a result, we're unlikely to see any news related to the ‌Mac mini‌ or any other Mac during the event tomorrow, which is expected to be iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods focused.

Any News on AR/VR Headset

apple mixed reality headset mockup feature yellow
If you look at Apple's event invite for tomorrow's event, you may think the company could be alluding to the long-rumored reveal of its AR/VR headset. Unfortunately, you'd be mistaken. Apple is not expected to discuss its future AR/VR plans during the event. Instead, it is rumored to be planning an event for January 2023 to unveil its first AR/VR headset named "Reality Pro."

What *To* Expect

What to Expect Thumb
On the flip side, expect Apple to announce the ‌iPhone 14‌, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, new Apple Watch models, ‌AirPods Pro‌, and more. For a full rundown of everything we're likely to hear about tomorrow, see our guide.

Tag: September 2022 Apple Event

Top Rated Comments

Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
19 minutes ago at 06:23 am
Definitely no AirPower
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zest28 Avatar
Zest28
13 minutes ago at 06:29 am
- No M2 Mac Pro.
- No foldable iPhone.
- No VR glasses
- No Apple Car.
....

and whole alot more stuff I can think of but too lazy to write down.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
12 minutes ago at 06:30 am
What not to expect ?? jesus what a weird subject
We dont expect a car, a window, a washing machine, an vacuum etc..i hope the topic can be changed
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
19 minutes ago at 06:24 am
What not to expect? A lack of comments here. By far my favorite part.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HappyDude20 Avatar
HappyDude20
9 minutes ago at 06:33 am
Expect in the coming days an article here on MacRumors titled, “What we did not expect at the Far Out Event that did come true.”

I feel that MacRumors doesn’t care about the people anymore and just views us as clicks in order to attain as revenue.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

