Kuo: 2023 Mac Mini to Retain Same Design as Current Model

The 2023 Mac mini will likely feature the same design as the current model, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a brief tweet, Kuo said that Apple's next-generation ‌Mac mini‌ is likely to retain the same form factor as the current model. Earlier this week, he said that the new ‌Mac mini‌ will not launch until 2023.

Kuo's claim runs contrary to a rumor from leaker Jon Prosser, who last year said that Apple was working on a complete redesign for the small desktop computer, moving to a smaller chassis with a "plexiglass-like" top.

Apple has been believed to be working on a new Mac mini for some time. Apple updated the entry-level ‌Mac mini‌ with the M1 chip in November 2020, but the high-end offering is still the Space Gray model with an Intel processor from 2018. The potential of replacing this older high-end model with an Apple silicon machine was previously at the center of rumors related to the ‌Mac mini‌, but it is no longer clear what exactly Apple is planning for the future of the product.

9to5Mac recently said that Apple originally "had plans" to introduce high-end versions of the ‌Mac mini‌ with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, but these plans were "probably scrapped" in favor of the Mac Studio. Now, Apple is believed to be working on two new ‌Mac mini‌ models, including one with an M2 chip and a higher-end model with an ‌M2‌ Pro chip.