Top Stories: 'Far Out' Apple Event Preview With iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Pro Rumors

by

September is here, and you know what that means: new iPhones and Apple Watches! Apple's upcoming media event was naturally the focus of attention this week, with last-minute rumors shaking up some of our expectations.

In addition to iPhone and Apple Watch rumors, we also saw signs that Apple is moving toward launching updated iPad Pro models (though next week's event might be a bit soon for that) while Samsung attempted to troll Apple with a new ad for its latest devices, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!

What to Expect From the September 7 Apple Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and More

We're just days away from Apple's annual iPhone media event, and we've rounded up everything we expect to see or might see at Wednesday's "Far Out" event. From the iPhone 14 lineup and multiple new Apple Watch models to other possibilities, Apple will surely have a lot to show off.

Also make sure to check out the latest episode of The MacRumors Show podcast, with guest Sam Kohl where we similarly discuss expectations for next week's event.

iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts Said to Appear as Single Pill

iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature new pill-shaped and circular cutouts instead of a notch, but last-minute rumors this week have claimed that iOS 16 will make the cutouts appear as one wider pill-shaped cutout by displaying black pixels between them.

According to an anonymous tipster in the MacRumors forums, the black space between the pill-shaped and circular cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro models will be used to display privacy indicators — the orange and green dots that indicate when an app is actively using the iPhone's camera and/or microphone.

While this tip has yet to be confirmed, it certainly would be a practical design choice and would closely mirror the bright green light that appears next to a Mac's webcam when it is being used.

Apple and Globalstar Rumored to Announce Satellite Connectivity Feature for iPhone 14

Apple may announce its long-rumored satellite connectivity feature for the iPhone 14 in partnership with Globalstar next month, according to Tim Farrar, a satellite communications consultant.

In a series of tweets, Farrar said T-Mobile's and SpaceX's satellite connectivity announcement last week was likely intended to pre-empt Apple's announcement of its own satellite connectivity feature for the iPhone at its September 7 event, which features the tagline "Far Out" with starry sky artwork.

Apple has indeed completed testing of satellite connectivity on iPhone 14 models, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Samsung Throws Shade at Apple Ahead of iPhone 14 Launch

In a new ad ahead of the iPhone 14, Samsung mocked the lack of "innovation" on the iPhone while promoting features such as a 108-megapixel camera and 100x "Space Zoom" on its latest devices.

"This innovation is not coming soon to an ‌iPhone‌ near you," the ad quips, in reference to features already available on Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone and foldable Z Flip4.

'Apple Watch Pro' Rumored to Feature Larger 47mm Case Size With Flat Display

The so-called "Apple Watch Pro" will feature a larger 47mm case size with a flat display, according to a recent report from Japanese website Mac Otakara. By comparison, all Apple Watch Series 7 models are available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes.

Other features expected for the "Apple Watch Pro" include a rugged design with a titanium case, longer battery life, an expanded Low Power Mode, an S8 chip, and more.

Major Retailer Preparing for Launch of 2022 iPad Pro Models

While the iPhone and Apple Watch are expected to be the focus of Apple's September event, rumors suggest the company will hold another event in October revolving around the iPad and Mac.

Ahead of time, at least one major retailer appears to be preparing for the launch of new iPad Pro models, which are rumored to feature Apple's latest M2 chip, MagSafe wireless charging, and more.

