Privacy Indicators on iPhone 14 Pro's Pill-Shaped Cutout Will Be Brighter Than Rest of Display, Similar to Mac Camera LED

Last minute rumors have suggested that the two planned cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro will be displayed as a single large pill-shaped cutout, with Apple also using that space for the green and orange camera and microphone privacy indicators.



The privacy indicator information comes from a source on the MacRumors forums who appears to have inside knowledge on what the display will look like. The source provided additional details to MacRumors on what the indicator lights will look like.

The indicator dots are described as "much brighter than the rest of the display," something that will be noticeable specifically in bright situations. The source describes the indicators as being "some sort of HDR content" to make them easy to see even when it's sunny outside and the display is at maximum brightness.

The dots will appear in the space between the two cutouts that Apple is using for Face ID hardware, and the overall look will be much like the green indicator light that is displayed on the Mac when the webcam is activated. Apple uses a bright green indicator light for Macs and it sounds like the indicator lights on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models will be at a similar brightness.

At the current time, the green privacy indicator for the camera and the orange privacy indicator for the microphone are displayed to the right of the notch on iPhones that have ‌Face ID‌. The lights are not particularly bright and can be easy to miss, so making the indicators brighter and moving them to the middle of the display will make them easier to see.

When the indicator lights are not on, the space between the two hardware cutouts will be black, merging them into a single cutout. The pill-shaped cutout will take up a similar amount of screen space as the notch, but it will not connect to the top of the display and it gives Apple extra real estate for indicator lights.