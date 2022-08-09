Apple is rumored to be working on an upgraded "pro" version of the Apple Watch that will be sold alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 models. The Apple Watch Pro will feature a different design, a larger size, and a more expensive price tag.

Design

This guide aggregates everything we know about the Apple Watch Pro, which is expected to launch in September alongside the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ and the new iPhone 14 models.

While the standard ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ models are not going to get a design update, we are expecting a new look for the Apple Watch Pro. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has indicated that the Apple Watch Pro will feature a design that is an "evolution of the current rectangular shape."



There were 2021 rumors about a flat-edged design for the Apple Watch, but no such device ever materialized. The flat-edged design is not expected to be used for the Apple Watch Pro, and so it's not going to look like those Apple Watch Series 7 mockups that we saw ahead of the Series 7 launch.

Durability.

The Apple Watch Pro has also been described as a "rugged" Apple Watch that's aimed at those who do extreme sports. It will feature a casing that is more durable and better able to hold up to abuse, with the device targeted toward athletes, hikers, and others who expose their watches to more extreme conditions.

The titanium ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ models

In addition to being larger, the display will also be made from a shatter-resistant material that will provide more durability.

Casing Material

Apple is planning to use a new titanium metal alloy that is stronger than aluminum and better able to hold up to extreme use.

Size

The Apple Watch Pro will be larger than the current 41mm and 45mm sizes. In fact, Gurman has said that it will be a "good bit bigger" than the current Apple Watch models and in fact so large that it may only appeal to a "subset of customers."

The display is expected to measure in at two inches diagonally, which will provide seven percent more screen area than the 1.9-inch diagonal screen size of the 45mm ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ and the Series 8, as that device will feature the same casing as the Series 7.

It is said to feature a display resolution of 410 x 502 pixels, and the extra display area could potentially be used to display extra fitness metrics on a single screen.

Battery Life

As the Apple Watch Pro will be larger, it will likely fit a larger battery inside to accommodate longer workout times. With a rumored low-power mode that is coming to Series 8 models, the Apple Watch Pro could even last for multiple days before needing to be recharged.

Health Features

Aside from a larger, more durable casing, the Apple Watch Pro is expected to offer the same functionality as the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌, so it will get all of the features rumored for the Series 8.



The ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ models are rumored to be gaining a temperature sensor that will allow them to be able to determine whether a user has a higher than normal body temperature. The temperature sensor is unlikely to feature an exact temperature reading, but it will be able to show fluctuations.

Because the Apple Watch will be using skin temperature, it will not be as accurate as a thermometer that is able to monitor core body temperature. At launch, Apple is likely to use this for fertility planning and monitoring.

Other Possible Features

Rumors have indicated that the next-generation Apple Watch and iPhone models could include a car crash detection feature that would use the accelerometer to detect accidents when they occur by measuring a spike in gravitational force. When a crash is detected, the Apple Watch could automatically call emergency services.

Apple is working on an S8 chip for the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ models, but current information suggests that it won't offer much in the way of performance improvements over the S7 in the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌. There have also been rumors of updates to activity tracking, though specifics are not available at this time.

Price

With a larger body and a titanium casing, the Apple Watch Pro will not be cheap. It is expected to be priced around $900 to $999, which would make it more expensive than the current titanium Apple Watch Edition, which is available for $849.

Apple will sell the Apple Watch Pro alongside the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌, which is expected to retain the same price points as the Series 7. It is not yet clear if the Apple Watch Pro will be replacing the current Apple Watch Edition models, which are made from titanium.

