Apple and Globalstar Rumored to Announce Satellite Connectivity Feature for iPhone 14 at September 7 Event

Apple may announce its long-rumored satellite connectivity feature for the iPhone 14 next month, according to Tim Farrar, a satellite communications consultant at California-based research firm Telecom, Media and Finance Associates.

Apple Event Far Out Feature
In a series of tweets, Farrar said T-Mobile's and SpaceX's satellite connectivity announcement yesterday was likely intended to pre-empt Apple's announcement of its own satellite connectivity feature for the iPhone in partnership with Globalstar. Apple is holding a media event at Steve Jobs Theater on September 7, and the event's "Far Out" tagline and starry sky artwork have fueled speculation about a satellite connectivity announcement.

In February, Globalstar announced that it acquired 17 new satellites to provide "continuous satellite services" to a "potential customer," which might be Apple.

Farrar said Apple's service will be offered free of charge for two-way text messaging only at launch and will use existing satellite spectrum, with no rule changes from the FCC required. By comparison, T-Mobile and SpaceX plan to leverage T-Mobile's mid-band 5G spectrum and support SMS text messages, MMS, and select messaging apps, but Farrar believes this more ambitious approach will face regulatory hurdles around the world.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman first reported that Apple was working on satellite connectivity for iPhones in December 2019. Earlier this year, Gurman said Apple was still working on the feature and said it could be ready for the iPhone 14 later this year. Gurman claimed the feature would be intended for use in emergency situations, allowing iPhone users to report emergencies to authorities and send short text messages to emergency contacts, and he added that the functionality could also be available on a new Apple Watch.

iPhones would need a special modem chip to connect to satellites, according to Gurman, suggesting the feature might be compatible with the iPhone 14 and newer only. By comparison, T-Mobile said the "vast majority of smartphones" already on its network would be able to connect to SpaceX's satellites with their existing cellular chips.

Additional details about Apple's rumored satellite connectivity feature, such as whether the feature will be limited to the U.S. or available globally, remain unknown. Apple's media event begins on September 7 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time and MacRumors will have comprehensive coverage of everything announced, so be sure to follow along then.

Top Rated Comments

Rainshadow Avatar
Rainshadow
47 minutes ago at 07:44 am

What mainstream problem does this solve? It seems like a minuscule edge case.
Who are you? This will be the largest advancement in cellular technology since the iPhone itself.

If this is even remotely used in the way the rumors are saying it will save lives, provide peace of mind, and be infinitely more useful than any additional pixel count on a camera.

Maybe you live in flatland, USA in the center of metropolis, but half of America doesn’t. Lack of reception is hugely frustrating. Being able to send a text will be a great first step.

Canceling InReach services that use satellites to text with your phone for 12+ bucks a month will be a welcome benefit as well.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
59 minutes ago at 07:32 am

What problem does this solve?
If you are in a SOS situation in dead zone you could contact 911 in an emergency using satellite. Terrestrial cellular coverage isn’t available everywhere in North America for given carriers.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
59 minutes ago at 07:32 am
So if i drive out to an area of the country with no reception, I can still text for help and give my location, right?

Just thinking if I am chased by the Friday the 13th dude to an area with no AT&T....
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
57 minutes ago at 07:33 am

What mainstream problem does this solve? It seems like a minuscule edge case.
A new form a E911? if its only that its a big winner for safety of all.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
59 minutes ago at 07:32 am
That's cool! Is anyone really excited about this feature? Anyone out there???
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmChimera Avatar
cmChimera
45 minutes ago at 07:45 am

What mainstream problem does this solve? It seems like a minuscule edge case.
Having no cellular service. There are actually millions of people subscribed to AT&T, so it's not an edge case.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
