Apple Announces 'Far Out' September 7 Event Set to Feature iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and More

Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, and there will be an in-person component with members of the media invited to Apple's campus.



The September event will focus on the new iPhone 14 models, and we are expecting a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌, a 6.7-inch iPhone Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. There will be no 5.4-inch ‌iPhone‌ "mini" this year, with Apple instead opting for larger devices.

While no huge changes are coming to the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models will get a pill-shaped cutout and hole-punch cutout that replaces the notch, an A16 chip, a new 48-megapixel camera, and another of other improvements, with full details available in our iPhone 14 Pro roundup.

The ‌iPhone 14‌ models will still use an A15 chip and won't get the same impressive camera technology, but you can count on new colors, an updated Ultra Wide lens, faster 5G, and WiFi 6E. A full rundown on what's coming to the ‌iPhone 14‌ and 14 Max can be found in our iPhone 14 roundup.

To go along with the new ‌iPhone‌ models, Apple is working on updated Apple Watches. There's a new Apple Watch Series 8 in development that could feature an updated low power mode, longer battery life, temperature sensing, an S8 chip, and other possible features like car crash detection.

Apple is also coming out with a higher-end "Apple Watch Pro," which will feature a new design, a larger size, and a much more durable display and build. The "pro" Apple Watch is aimed at athletes and those who subject their watches to more abuse than the standard user.

We're also waiting on second-generation AirPods Pro, a new 10th-generation iPad, a refreshed iPad Pro, an Apple silicon Mac Pro, and more, but beyond the ‌iPhone 14‌ models and the Apple Watch, we will likely see these other devices at a second October event.

Apple will stream the fall event live on its website, on YouTube, and on the Apple TV through the ‌Apple TV‌ app.

For those unable to watch, MacRumors will be providing full event coverage on MacRumors.com and the MacRumorsLive Twitter account, both during the event and in the weeks following.